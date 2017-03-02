30-minutes-earlier heist joins charges

A man arrested in an armed robbery early Monday is facing additional charges after Little Rock police connected him to a second holdup.

Sultan Aldawish, 24, was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Monday on accusations that he robbed a Shell gas station at 10101 Interstate 30 and shot an employee. He faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and first-degree battery in the holdup.

He also faces charges of fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.

Aldawish was charged Tuesday with additional counts of aggravated robbery and theft of property after police linked him to a separate holdup at McDonald's at 10501 Stagecoach Road. An arrest report states that Aldawish robbed a man at gunpoint in the drive-thru lane about 30 minutes before he held up the gas station on Interstate 30.

The man robbed at McDonald's later identified Aldawish in a police photo lineup, according to the report.

Aldawish, of Little Rock, was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

Mother stabbed, NLR son arrested

A 20-year-old North Little Rock man is accused of stabbing his mother Tuesday night, causing serious injuries.

Tau Cumberbatch was arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic battery. He remained in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.

The victim, 55-year-old Debra Cumberbatch, suffered apparent stab wounds to her neck and back, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report. She was taken to UAMS Medical Center. A police spokesman characterized her injuries as serious but said she was expected to survive.

Authorities responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the home on La Vista Drive where the victim and the suspect both live, according to a police report.

Debra Cumberbatch was found unresponsive on a nearby porch.

Tau Cumberbatch walked out from the carport area of the home on La Vista as officers approached it, the report said, noting he had his hands in his air and yelled "she poured water on me."

"He then began yelling to just shoot him in the face," police wrote in the report.

Tau Cumberbatch was taken to the hospital for treatment of a laceration to one of his wrists that police believe was self-inflicted, North Little Rock Police Department Sgt. Brian Dedrick said.

Dedrick said the motive in the stabbing was unclear. The investigation is ongoing.

1 of 7 at house hit by shots from car

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg by a gunman who fired at a Little Rock house from a moving vehicle early Wednesday, authorities said. Six other people, including four minors, were reportedly in the home at the time, but no one else was injured.

It happened about 12:40 a.m. at a residence in the 3000 block of Boyd Street, which is northeast of the intersect of John Barrow and Colonel Glenn roads.

Caesar Morgan, who lives in the home, told investigators he was on the front porch when a car he believed to be a gray Nissan Maxima drove past "firing shots in the direction of the house," according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Morgan was hit once near an ankle, police said.

Investigators discovered multiple bullet holes in the house and found bullets inside, including one that ended up on the floor and another on the bed in a bedroom where two minors sleep, the report said.

The report listed four minors -- ages 12, 12, 15 and 17 -- and two other adults as being home at the time of the shooting.

"All of the occupants advised this was not the first time this has happened and further said their house got shot at earlier, but they did not report it," police wrote.

Morgan was taken by private vehicle to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Gunman takes car, driver at LR eatery

A man was robbed Tuesday evening of his car outside a Little Rock McDonald's in the city's west side by two people he knew, police said.

The 25-year-old victim told a responding officer that he was sitting in the parking lot of the McDonald's at 11550 W. Markham St. around 6:30 p.m.

While inside the vehicle, the victim said, two people ran up to his car, and one pointed a handgun at him and hit him with the weapon, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The man was then forced out of the silver 2010 Nissan Sentra and into the back of the car, authorities said.

The gunman later drove to the 5500 block of West 12th Street, where the victim found a way to escape and ran, the report noted.

Two suspects were listed in the report, though their names did not appear in online Pulaski County jail records as of Wednesday evening.

One of the robbers reportedly wrongly believed that the man owned him money, the victim told police.

