Inmate found after escaping Arkansas mental health facility nearly a month ago, police say

An inmate who escaped nearly a month ago from an Arkansas mental health facility was found Wednesday, authorities said.

Courtney Zyronne Johnson, 20, had initially been held at the Lonoke County jail on charges of aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons and theft of property, according to a Benton Police Department release.

Because of a court order, Johnson was later transferred to a mental health facility in Benton, where he reportedly jumped a fence around 6:40 p.m. Feb. 5 with the help from someone else being treated at the facility, police said.

Johnson was found Wednesday at an undisclosed location in Maumelle by U.S. marshals with the Eastern Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody.

After being on the lam, Johnson faces an additional charge of second-degree escape in Benton, according to authorities.

The person who helped aid in the escape faces a charge of assisting in escape, police said. The suspected accomplice’s name was not released.

Johnson also had warrants in Little Rock for robbery, Pulaski County for robbery and probation revocation, Cabot for aggravated robbery and Saline County for aggravated robbery.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges against Johnson are possible.

Anyone with information about the escape is asked to call the Benton Police Department at (501) 776-5947.