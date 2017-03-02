Jury out in Springdale murder-try trial

BENTONVILLE -- A jury deliberated for most of the day Wednesday, but couldn't reach verdicts in Brian Post's trial.

Post, 48, of Springdale is charged with attempted capital murder, five counts of rape and first-degree battery. He's accused of raping and severely injuring a woman in 2015. Post is being held in the Benton County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

The jury deliberated for a little more than eight hours, returning to the courtroom to watch a portion of Post's interrogation. The courtroom was locked and only jurors were allowed in.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green had the jurors come back into the courtroom at 4:25 p.m. and sent them home. The jury also deliberated for an hour on Tuesday afternoon.

"Are you still engaging in meaningful conversation?" Green asked Wednesday before sending the jurors home.

"Yes," the jurors responded.

Green warned jurors not to read or watch any media coverage of the trial. She also ordered jury members not to post anything about the trial on any social media site.

The jury is composed of eight women and four men.

There are three alternate jurors waiting in another room as the jury deliberates. The alternates sat through the trial and listened to the testimony, but they can't take part in deliberation.

Jurors will continue their deliberation at 8:15 a.m. today.

The woman was found lying partially clothed in a pool of blood with severe injuries to her leg May 19, 2015, according to the probable cause affidavit. The lower part of her right buttock and the back of her leg appeared to have been cut off almost down to the back of the knee.

The woman said she believes she was drugged and woke up with Post standing over her in her home. She told jurors Post dragged her in the bedroom and repeatedly raped her. She also testified Post cut off a portion of her buttock and leg.

Post testified in his defense and denied harming the woman.

The woman, while drifting in and out of consciousness during the attack, told authorities she heard Post say he would blame her death on her dogs, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Post could be sentenced to 10 to 40 years or life if found guilty of attempted capital murder or any of the rape counts. He could be sentenced to five to 20 years in prison if convicted of first-degree battery.

Metro on 03/02/2017