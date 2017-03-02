Little Rock doctor pleads guilty in oxycodone conspiracy that involved 39,000 pills

A Little Rock doctor accused of conspiracy to distribute oxycodone with fraudulent prescriptions involving the distribution of at least 39,000 pills has pleaded guilty, U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer said.

Richard Duane Johns entered the plea Thursday before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller in Little Rock.

Johns was indicted in September 2015 as part of Operation Pilluted, a federal crackdown on illegal trafficking in prescription medications, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

As part of the plea agreement, Johns also agreed to forfeit $155,620 that “constituted proceeds of the conspiracy" as well as a Ford F250 pickup involved in the crime.

Sentencing for Johns is set to occur at a later date that was not announced Thursday.

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million and up to three years supervised release, Thyer said.

