Little Rock man accused of shooting clerk linked to separate robbery at McDonald's, police say
This article was published today at 6:00 a.m.
A man arrested in an armed robbery early Monday is facing additional charges after Little Rock police connected him to a second holdup.
Sultan Aldawish, 24, was arrested about 12:30 a.m. Monday on accusations that he robbed a Shell gas station at 10101 Interstate 30 and shot an employee. He faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and first-degree battery in the holdup.
He also faces charges of fleeing and possession of a controlled substance.
Aldawish was charged Tuesday with additional counts of aggravated robbery and theft of property after police linked him to a separate holdup at McDonald's at 10501 Stagecoach Road. An arrest report states that Aldawish robbed a man at gunpoint in the drive-thru lane about 30 minutes before he held up the gas station on Interstate 30.
The man robbed at McDonald's later identified Aldawish in a police photo lineup, according to the report.
Aldawish, of Little Rock, was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.
