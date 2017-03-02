LIVE: Mike Anderson, seniors review Florida, preview Georgia

— Follow along as Mike Anderson and the seniors review the loss at Florida and preview Senior Day against Georgia.

Mike Anderson

— Hard to believe it's come down to 1 game left. Playing a Georgia team that's trending up and playing really well. Won 5 of 6 even while playing without Maten.

— J.J. Frazier's numbers have been unbelievable. "He's kind of putting them on their back" but others are playing well too.

— Georgia is mid-tempo and wants the game to be in the 60's.

— Senior Day will be big. Used to say Dusty Hannahs' last name as "Hannah" by accident, but he's earned his respect and he knows how to say it now.

— Moses Kingsley is proof of development, on and off the floor. Been a student government representative. Been a big ambassador for the team.

— Seen Manny Watkins since they were in Missouri and has watched him grow up into a man. Glad he chose to play at Arkansas.

— The 3 seniors are great leaders. They had 7 newcomers, but they helped make the process of everyone adjusting easier. They bought in to what they want to do.

— "There'll be a lot of emotion, but we've got to get through the emotion because it's a big game. Big game for a lot of reasons. Both us and Georgia are playing for something."

— Thinks Hannahs learned a lot going against guys in practice 2 years ago. Always wanted to be a Razorback. Came in as just a shooter but he has developed his game. Doesn't know how people say he isn't athletic. Was shooting with Hunter Henry before practice the other day. Knows no strangers.

— Manny Watkins is the defensive captain. He follows coaching. Role expanded every year. This year, he put time in shooting the ball and is a threat. He's really important. "He's an energy guy, a glue guy." He's developed on and off the floor, which is what the coaches are proud of. He's probably the leading spokesman for the team.

— Moses Kingsley and Bobby Portis came in together, were like brothers and were joined at the hip. Helped make everyone better early. Did a lot for the team as a junior out of necessity. This year he has more help. "His numbers may not be as high as they were, but he's still having the same impact." The game has slowed down for him. Was hard to understand early, but he's gotten more comfortable.

— Seniors have a chance to go out with a special year.

— Most classes have a guy or 2 that'll be starters. Not this group. But going through practice, being part of a winning team and continuing to work, being gym rats, helped them develop. Dusty Hannahs doesn't look anything like he did at Tech. "We've even got him trying to play some defense now."

— Hannahs has always been one of the better shooters, but stepped his game up even more with the better group of talent coming in. He's worked on his ballhandling, shooting off the dribble and on defense. Became more than just a shooter.

— Just lost a game after a winning streak. "And so I think we're hungry. I think the sense of urgency kicked in, even last night." Seemed like Florida got every loose ball early, but Hogs started fighting as the game went on and gave themselves a chance. This team is battle-tested.

—

Moses Kingsley, Dusty Hannahs, Manny Watkins

— DH on how his game has changed the last 3 years: "Over my redshirt year, I was able to get a lot better because of the competition on the team." Working out with coach Lee Mayberry was a difference maker for his game. Opportunity was big.

— MW on Senior Day: "It'll be special, but I'm trying to win. I love the fans here, love Bud Walton. I wish I had 4 more years." But he'll treat it like any other game.

— DH: It's great to know it's Senior Day, "but in our position, we don't have time to be emotional." They're into getting a win against a really good Georgia team, not celebrating Senior Day.

— MK: "After the emotional part, we've got to play basketball."

— MK: Different player than he was as a freshman. The coaching staff deserves credit. They made sure he had workouts even when they didn't practice. Helped him grow in the weight room. Also a better student than he was as a freshman. "I feel like I came in here as a boy and I'm leaving as a man."

— MW: Gives himself some of the credit for getting better because he kept at it and kept working hard, but the staff deserves it too. The thing about this coaching staff is it cares about more than just basketball. He's grown as a person, too. "I'm definitely leaving here as a man."

— MW on playing at Arkansas: "It's meant the world." Didn't really grow up in Arkansas, so he wasn't always a Razorback fan, but "I've been here 6 years and I feel like I've been here my whole life." That's just what Arkansas does to you.

— DH: "As a kid at PA, that's what I wanted to do my whole life." Melvin Watkins calling and offering him a scholarship was the best day of his life. That call to tell his parents he was coming was great.

— MK: "Yeah, growing up in Arkansas..."

Everyone bursts out laughing

— MK: It's been great. Can remember living in the Quads with Bobby Portis and Manny as a freshman, walking everyone in the son. Glad he's graduating with these 2 because they're like brothers, he's known them so long. Appreciates the community, because they helped raise him with his parents not in the country. Stayed at both the Hannah and Watkins homes.

— DH: Hopes he's motivation to other kids who were lightly recruited. He'd go through camps, tell his friends he played well and recruiting was about to take off "and then I'd get a call from a D3 college saying, 'Hey, we've identified you as a top-50 target for us.'"

— DH: "I wasn't ready to be a Tech fan for life. I still had that Hog blood in me."

— MW: Georgia is really good. They've won 5 out of 6. This time of year, it's not always about the best team but who's hot. You'll see national championship team come out of nowhere. J.J. Frazier is playing at a high level. This time of year, who plays with more heart usually wins.

— DH: He and Manny Watkins are roommates and have watched a lot of Georgia games. Frazier is a probably, even last year. Georgia is a really good team.

— MK on the mindset: "Get another streak going."

— MW: "We don't really think about the tournament." Focus on every practice, day and game. "God willing, if it happens, it happens." Just going to go all out.

— MW: I'm not done yet. When I decided to come here, I wanted to win a national championship. "I'm not sure if I'm going to win the Wooden Award. I've got a few games left. ... I've got some stuff to do to win that one still." Going to smile and think about how much fun he's had. "But we've got to get this national championship and I've got to win this Wooden Award."

— DH: Last year was tough because they were in so many close games. This year, they're a winning team, which is what he was used to coming to college. Saturday is what he's concentrating on, but getting to 1,000 points at Arkansas would be a big honor.

— MK: The first 2 years I was a backup to Bobby, but I learned a lot from watching the game and from him. Last year, they didn't have the season they wanted, but the 3 seniors had a breakout and saw what they could do, which prepared them for this year. Coming to college, I didn't know I was going to score 1,000 points, but I did because I worked at it.