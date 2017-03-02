Fisherman drowns in Arkansas pond after boat capsizes, authorities say

A man's body was pulled from an Arkansas pond by emergency personnel Wednesday morning after the boat he was fishing on capsized, officials said.

Authorities arrived at a large pond near a residential area on Lakeside Drive in Warren around 10:40 a.m. after getting a 911 call that someone might have drowned, according to a news release.

The man who called police said he and Sherman Preddy Jr., 49, were out fishing on the water when their boat capsized, the release said. Preddy was unable to make it to shore, and after a 45-minute search, his body was retrieved from the pond, officials said.

No foul play is suspected at this time, and Preddy's death is being investigated as an accident, the release said. Police said they will send evidence to the state Crime Lab to determine if intoxicants played a role in the drowning.