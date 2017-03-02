Michigan fugitive found in Nashville

A man wanted in an armed robbery case in Michigan has been arrested in Arkansas, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

James Jackson, 25, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Nashville in southwest Arkansas, according to a news release.

Jackson was wanted on charges of armed robbery, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was booked into the Howard County jail pending extradition to Flint, Mich., authorities said.

Further details on the cases out of Michigan weren't available Wednesday.

