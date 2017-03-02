N. Koreans allow Canadian a visitor

TOKYO — A Canadian pastor serving a life sentence in North Korea has been allowed to meet with the Swedish ambassador in Pyongyang and telephone his family.

Swedish Ambassador Torkel Stiernlof said he met Hyeon Soo Lim for 40 minutes last week. He said they discussed Lim’s health and other matters, but refused to comment further.

The ambassador said in an email Wednesday that he and Lim “weren’t rushed.”

He said there were two North Korean officials in civilian clothes and an official photographer present throughout the meeting, which was held in a conference room at a Pyongyang hotel.

“He was escorted in and out of the room without handcuffs by uniformed guards,” Stiernlof said. “We discussed his health and other things, of course, but I refrain from commenting on these matters.”

It was unclear why the meeting was arranged. North Korea claims that such meetings are granted for humanitarian reasons, but Pyongyang has been accused of using foreign detainees as a way to win political concessions or high-level visits from other countries.