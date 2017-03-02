101 banks in state; assets top $88.1B

The total assets for 101 banks based in Arkansas jumped 17 percent to $88.1 billion last year, according to statistics from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The banks had earnings of $1.1 billion last year, up from $884 million in 2015. Bank of the Ozarks, the largest bank in the state with almost $19 billion in assets, accounted for almost a quarter of those earnings with $270 million in net income last year.

The 101 banks had more than 21,000 employees, up from 20,130 in 2015.

Total deposits were $71.8 billion last year, up 17 percent from 2015.

Total loans were $59.5 billion, up from $49.7 billion in 2015. Past due loans at state-based banks were 1 percent of total loans last year, down from 1.13 percent in 2015.

There were 104 banks based in the state in 2015. In 2006 there were 156.

-- David Smith

Walton family sold 8 million trust shares

Members of the Walton family recently disposed of shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. stock, selling about 8 million out of a trust established in 2015.

The stock sale took place in multiple transactions over a four-day period, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The stock sale netted about $578.1 million.

The trust was established by Walton Enterprises LLC to help offset potential increases beyond the 50 percent ownership level the family tries to maintain in Wal-Mart stock. The Walton family also has said it intends to use some of the shares to fund charitable contributions.

The Walton family put 194 million shares -- or about 6 percent of Wal-Mart's outstanding shares -- into the trust. There are about 140.5 million shares remaining in the trust, according to the filing.

-- Robbie Neiswanger

Arkansas Index rose 8.22; Deltic up 6.1%

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, jumped 8.22 to 358.42 Wednesday.

"Equities rallied sharply Wednesday with record high closes for the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq composite index as financials outperformed on expectations of higher interest rates," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc. in Little Rock.

Shares of Deltic Timber Corp. rose 6.1 percent in above average trading volume.

Dillard's Inc. shares fell 2.4 percent.

Total volume for the index was 33.7 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

