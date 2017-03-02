NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com
MARCH
3 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. White Hall. (870) 534-1621.
4 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Calhoun County Fairgrounds, Hampton. Cody Strickland (870) 312-6094 or stricklandcody@hotmail.com 4 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Pocahontas. (870) 892-9802.
4 Marion chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greenway Equipment. Justin Callahan (870) 636-1701 or jcallahan364@gmail.com
4 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Bentonville. (870) 404-4188.
9 Cabot chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard armory. Matt Robinson
(501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com
10 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Morrilton. (501) 208-6070.
10 Arkansas Tech University chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Rock, Blackwell. Tyler Cahill (501) 215-7009 or tcahill@atu.edu
10 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Stuttgart. (870) 830-1717.
11 Jacksonville/Cabot chapter of Delta Waterfowl banquet. Cabot armory. (501) 804-3950.
11 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Alma. (479) 430-0871.
11 Springdale chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Parsons Stadium. Jerry Stamps
(479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.com
11 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. McCrory. (870) 351-8762.
11 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Russellville. (479) 970-1333.
14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabelas conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Visit arkstriper.com or call Tony Castro at (479) 295-0231.
Print Headline: OUTDOOR CALENDAR
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: OUTDOOR CALENDAR
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.