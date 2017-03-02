AT THE POST

DAY 30 of 57

THURSDAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11;35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.;

FINAL FURLONG

Four-time defending jockey champion Ricardo Santana Jr., has missed seven of the season’s first 29 days of racing, but has vaulted past Ramon Vazquez to take a 30-28 leading in the standings. Santana missed the first five race days to serve a suspension that carried over 2016, then spent two Saturdays at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, riding Steve Asmussen-trained Untrapped to second-place finishes in the Lecompte Stakes and the Risen Star Stakes. Untrapped (24) is currently third on the Road to the Derby points standings and in good position to earn a spot in the May 6 Kentucky Derby. … Creator, the winner of the 2016 Arkansas Derby and the 2016 Belmont Stakes, broke his maiden at Oaklawn Park one year ago for trainer Steve Asmussen. He is now standing at stud in Japan. … Two leading candidates for the $125,000 Hot Springs Stakes for older sprinters March 11 recorded bullet workouts within minutes of each other Sunday morning at Oaklawn Park. Multiple stakes winner Ivan Fallunovalot, under Hall of Famer and regular rider Calvin Borel, worked a half-mile in :46.20 for trainer Tom Howard of Hot Springs. Ivan Fallunovalot, in his 7-year-old debut, finished fourth in the $125,000 King Cotton Stakes Feb. 4. He had won 6 of his previous 7 starts, including the King Cotton for a second consecutive year in January 2016. Whitmore worked 5 furlongs in :59.60 under Greta Kuntzweiler. Whitmore has never lost in four career sprint starts, including a third-level allowance/optional claiming score Jan. 15. The Hot Springs will be his stakes debut sprinting.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department