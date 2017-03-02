Robinson subdues Trumann

NASHVILLE -- Joe T. Robinson Coach Anwar Hardin said a suggestion from assistant coach Brian Maulpin helped the Senators finish off Trumann 65-56 at the Class 4A State Tournament on Wednesday at Scrappers Arena.

The teams were trading baskets late in the fourth quarter when Maulpin told Hardin it might not be a bad idea to start applying pressure to a team that started two sophomores and a freshman.

"And that was exactly what we needed," Hardin said.

Robinson forced two turnovers and outscored Trumann 5-0 to give Robinson the cushion it needed in the closing minutes.

"With young guards, you can rattle them and we hadn't pressured them like that all game," Hardin said. "It also helped bring our energy level up because we had too many lulls there where we played too relaxed. The pressure itself helped get out motor going."

The Senators (20-11) saw a 20-5 lead evaporate by the second quarter.

Trumann (8-22) got as close as one point several times during the second quarter, and trailed 28-25 at halftime.

Robinson outscored Trumann 10-0 to take a 40-29 lead on Trey Rouse's three-pointer early in the third quarter.

But three consecutive 3-pointers by junior Kelon Booker keyed Trumann's 12-0 rally, and the Wildcats took their first lead, 41-40, with 59.5 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The score was tied five times over the next five minutes before Maulpin made his game-changing advice.

Trumann drew incentive from seeing its school name being misspelled (Truman) on its locker room door, despite its losing record and the fact it was making its first appearance in the state tournament in 18 seasons.

"That's what we talked about," Trumann Coach Jordan Wise said. "People don't know how to spell our name and don't know where we're located. I told the kids you're going to have to earn it. No one is going to give that stuff to you. But we start two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman, so we'll be back next year."

Hardin said he figured his Senators were in for a battle when he saw Trumann's losing record coming in.

"Because when the kids saw it, they're thinking we can beat them because they've only won eight games all year," Hardin said. "But I said, 'Fellas, they're here for a reason.' And we saw that tonight. They've got a lot to look forward to. I don't want to play them next year."

Rouse had 15, including four 3-pointers, while Edmond Robinson and Hunter Swoboda each added 14 points for Robinson.

Booker led Trumann with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Cody Roland and Ben Turner chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively.

POTTSVILLE 72, WEST SIDE 64

The Apaches led by as many as 16 in the second half before fending off a late rally by the Warriors.

West Side led 4-0 early, but Pottsville outscored the Warriors 15-2 to take a 19-8 first-quarter lead.

Two 3-pointers by Cullen Felkins highlighted a 9-0 run that helped close the deficit to 30-25 before Pottsville outscored West Side 6-0 to push it back to 36-25.

The Apaches took their largest lead in the third quarter when Wesley Heikes' 3-pointer made it 47-31 with 2:53 remaining in the quarter.West Side closed to within 67-62 before Pottsville finished the game with a 5-2 run.

BAUXITE 56, HUNTSVILLE 40

The Miners (23-10) used an 18-6 run to end the Eagles’ season. After trailing 25-16 at halftime, Huntsville (28-5) opened the second half with an 8-0 run that was capped a Kelton Yarbrough three-pointer that cut the margin to 25-24. That was as close as it would get, although the Eagles made a few more unsuccessful runs at Bauxite. Jacob Stoud had 18 points for the Miners, while Graham Chenault and Cooper Wright each chipped in 12. Jack Eaton led the Eagles with 18 points and Ty Bohannan had 12. Bauxite plays Baptist Prep at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

