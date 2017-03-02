Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: Wheelchair-bound woman rescued after fire engulfs Pulaski County home
A wheelchair-bound woman was rescued from her home after a fire engulfed her Pulaski County home Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.
Lt. Cody Burk, spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff’s office, said his agency responded around 9:40 a.m. to a home on Jade Stone Court in Sherwood.
A vehicle outside the residence caught fire, and the blaze later spread to the house.
Burk said a lieutenant who lives nearby tried to rescue the woman before firefighters with the Gravel Ridge and Runyan Acres fire departments arrived and removed the resident.
Within about an hour of dousing the fire and monitoring hot spots, the blaze was put out, according to the sheriff’s office. The residence was “pretty much totally destroyed,” Burk said.
The woman, whose identity was not released, received oxygen in an ambulance for smoke inhalation.
A sheriff’s deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation after the blaze, Burk said.
Additional information was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.
