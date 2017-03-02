Shots fired at Little Rock home with disabled man inside, police say

At least six shots were fired into a Little Rock home with a disabled man inside early Thursday, authorities said.

Police arrived at a home in the 4400 block of Elam Street around 2:30 a.m. after getting a call that shots had been fired, according to a police report.

Officers spoke with a 30-year-old woman from Arkadelphia who said she was at the home taking care of her 60-year-old disabled uncle when a woman knocked on their door.

The woman said her name was "Cricket" and was there to get $60 she was owed from the uncle, the caretaker told police. The uncle told his niece that he didn't know the woman and she left, the report said.

A short time later, the same woman pulled up outside in gold Malibu, and a man got out of the car and starting firing at the residence, the victims said.

The uncle told police he was lying in bed when bullets were fired into his room. Police reportedly found several live rounds and casings from a 22 caliber firearm inside the home and six 40 caliber casings outside in the street. The house also had six bullet holes.

No other nearby residence had been struck by gunfire, police said.

The 30-year-old later told police that both Cricket and the man came to the door, and they fired shots from the street as they were leaving, the report said.

Neither the niece nor the uncle was injured in the shooting, and no suspects were identified on the report.