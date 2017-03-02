THE WEEKEND TEN

1 TROT

Runners are congregating in the capital city for the 15th annual Little Rock Marathon, 7 a.m. Sunday at Scott and Fourth streets. The races are sold out but spectators are always welcome to cheer on the runners. There will also be an expo at the Statehouse Convention Center, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Call (501) 918-5359 or visit littlerockmarathon.com.

2 TWENTY-ONE

Twenty-One Pilots bring their "Emotional Roadshow" to town, with "special guests" Jon Bellion and Judah & the Lion, 7 p.m. Friday at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena. Doors open at 6 and a parent room will be available. Tickets are $35 and $45, plus service charges. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit Ticketmaster.com. See story on Page 5E.

3 T-O-U-R-N-A-M-E-N-T

The state's top spellers will mind their p's and q's and remember their i's before e's at the Arkansas State Spelling Bee, 9 a.m. Saturday at the Harold E. Cooper Educational Complex, Central Baptist College, 1501 College Ave., Conway. Admission is free. Visit spellingbee.arkansasonline.com. See story on Page 4E.

4 'TICKET TO RIDE'

Imagine a full symphony orchestra accompanying a live band performing the songs of John Lennon and you'll have "Imagine: The Music of John Lennon," an Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Pops Live! concert, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at Robinson Center Performance Hall, West Markham Street and Broadway, Little Rock. The Jeans 'n Classics Band, including lead vocalist Jean Meilleur, joins the orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson to traverse Lennon's career through The Beatles and his solo work. Tickets are $14-$67, $10 for students and active duty military, free to the Sunday matinee for K-12 students with a paying adult. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 100, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

5 TEE TIME

A little mini-golf and a little tippling will help raise money for a good cause at the United Cerebral Palsy Putt Putt Pub Crawl, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Teams of four will play through nine holes in Little Rock's River Market District. Registration is $100 and there will be on-site registration at Willy D's, 322 President Clinton Ave., at 11 a.m. Call (501) 906-4500 or visit ucpark.org.

6 TENDERNESS

Young 19th century Londoner John Merrick (Payton Justice), deformed by a rare disease, rises, under the care of a celebrated physician (Zach Blair) from a sideshow freak to the toast of the town in The Elephant Man by Bernard Pomerance, which the Community Theatre of Little Rock is staging 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and March 9-11 and 2 p.m. Sunday and March 12 at Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Tickets are $16, $14 for military, students (age 10-college) and adult 65-plus, $6 for children 4-9, free for kids 3 and younger. (Take $1 off with a pair of gently used running shoes.) Call (501) 410-2283 or visit ctlr-act.org.

7 TERRANCE

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience performs at 8 p.m. today at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, part of Oxford American's 2016-2017 Archetypes and Troubadours Series. Presenting sponsor is Chris Harkins of Raymond James. Tickets are $25-$40. Call (800) 293-5949 or visit Metrotix.com. See Music Scene on Page 5E.

8 TIDES OF YELLOW

Warmer weather has the flowers blooming ahead of schedule, so the Wye Mountain Daffodil Festival has been bumped up to 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and March 11-12. The festival is at Wye United Methodist Church, Bigelow. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/DaffodilsOnWyeMountain. See story on Page 5E.

9 TWO GENTLEMEN, ETC.

Members of the American Shakespeare Center Theater Company bring the Bard to Historic Washington State Park with the annual Shakespeare in the Park event. This year's plays are Romeo and Juliet on Friday and Two Gentlemen of Verona on Saturday. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. with the plays following at 7:30. Performers will also conduct four workshops during the day Saturday. Tickets are $10, $5 for children 6-12 and workshop admission is $5. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

10 'THAT'S WHAT LOVE IS FOR'

"An Evening with Amy Grant," centering on contemporary Christian singer Amy Grant, will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts Center, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. It's part of the college's 2016-17 Spotlight Series. Tickets are $39. Call (870) 633-4480, Extension 352, or visit eacc.edu.

Weekend on 03/02/2017