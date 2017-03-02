Three arrested in Arkansas with dozens of fake credit cards, police say

Three people arrested this week in central Arkansas are each facing several dozen felony charges after authorities found them in possession of more than 40 suspected "cloned" credit cards, the Benton Police Department said.

Cloned cards are fake credit cards created using stolen information from an actual credit card account.

Quentin Demon McFail, 29, Shatonna Delzona Johnson, 25, and Chasity Herlecia Jefferson, 25, all of Texas, each face at least 42 counts of second-degree forgery and single counts of criminal use of property or laundering criminal proceeds and theft of property.

The three on Tuesday afternoon "reportedly attempted to fraudulently load gift cards at a Walmart store in Malvern," the Benton police department said in a statement. Officers in Benton later stopped a vehicle on Interstate 30 and arrested all three suspects. Police found 43 cloned credit cards in the vehicle, the statement said.

Authorities say additional charges are possible. All three suspects remained in the Saline County jail Thursday morning with bail not yet set.