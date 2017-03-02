Thursday recruiting tidbits: Basketball target to make summer visit to Hogs

A 2018 Arkansas basketball target plans to visit Fayetteville this summer in addition to an official visit later in the year.

Highly regarded junior guard Sharone Wright plans to visit Arkansas this summer and return in December for an official visit.

Wright, 6-5, 177 pounds, of Florence (S.C.) West Florence has scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Memphis, Georgia Tech and others. Assistant Scotty Thurman attended one of his games Dec. 30.

His father played center at Clemson and was the sixth overall pick of the 1994 NBA Draft. He and former Arkansas center Oliver Miller are good friends.

Junior offensive lineman Cameron Wire, 6-6, 260, of Gonzales (La.) East Ascension said he's planning to set up a visit to Arkansas. He said he has a great relationship with receivers coach Michael Smith. He's also talking to 2018 commitments Connor Noland, a quarterback from Greenwood, and linebacker Bumper Pool of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy.

He has offers from Arkansas, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Missouri, Oregon, Oklahoma State and others.

Junior running back DeMarcus Townsend of Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge said he doesn't have a firm date to visit Arkansas, but one is in the works. He's good friends with Hog freshman running back Maleek Williams.

The Hogs, Iowa State and South Florida are some of his offers.

Junior safety Cameron Jona, 6-1, 187, of Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer said he talks to Coach Bret Bielema and is working to set up a visit to Fayetteville. He has offers from Miami, Wisconsin, North Carolina State, Florida State and others.