Thursday, March 02, 2017, 10:21 p.m.

VIDEO: Mike Anderson previews Senior Day against Georgia

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 2:37 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-shouts-directions-to-his-team-against-auburn-during-the-second-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-saturday-feb-25-2017-in-auburn-ala-ap-phototodd-j-van-emst

PHOTO BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson shouts directions to his team against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Todd J. Van Emst)


FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Anderson reviews Arkansas' loss at No. 12 Florida and previews Saturday's Senior Day matchup with Georgia.

