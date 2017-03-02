Weekend Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "Men and Women of Distinction" 6 p.m. March 9; reception, 5:30 p.m., reservation required. Mid-Southern Watercolorists, through April 16. Call for entries: Delta Exhibition, deadline March 10; first entry $20, additional entries $10 each. "Seeing the Essence," William E. Davis, "Ansel Adams: Early Works," and "Herman Maril: The Strong Forms of Our Experience," through April 16. "For the Love of Bees: Works in Hot and Cold Wax," Catherine Rodgers, through March 19. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. Opening of "Fresh Eyes, Fresh Art," by Dawn Bearden, Lori DeYmaz, Shelley Gentry, Susan Plunkett, 5-8 p.m. Friday. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Ladies and Gentlemen ... The Beatles!" through April 2. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

DRAWL SOUTHERN CONTEMPORARY ART 5208 Kavanaugh Blvd. "North of South," through March 18. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. drawlgallery.com or (501) 240-7446.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd. Brian Madden and Marty Smith, through March 11. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St., North Little Rock. "22nd Anniversary Exhibition," through April 15. Hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 664-2787.

HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. "Intimate Spaces & Places," Henri Linton Sr., through March 11. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Modern Mythology: Luke Amram Knox and Grace Mikell Ramsey," through May 7. "Eclectic Color: Diverse Colors for a Diverse World," Rex Deloney, through Sunday. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. March exhibit: "Potpourri." Giclee drawing, 7 p.m. March 16. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

MATT McLEOD FINE ART GALLERY 108 W. Sixth St., Suite A. "Key Connection of Humanity," through March 23. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 725-8508.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. From Hobby to Income workshops, tutorials, 5:30-8 p.m. today. Lecture: "The History Truck WIC Work/Shop," Erin Bernard, 1 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. mosaictemplarscenter.com or (501) 683-3593.

M2 GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road, Suite 918. "M2-X" opening, 10-year anniversary celebration, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 225-6257.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. "Cabinet of Curiosities" March 11-fall 2018. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "Sigh-fy," Haynes Riley, through Friday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 569-8977.

WILDWOOD PARK FOR THE ARTS 20919 Denny Road. "Nature in Print: Arkansas Printmakers Exploring the Natural World," today-April 19. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. wildwoodpark.org or (501) 821-7275.

Around Arkansas

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," through April. "Bayou Bartholomew: In Focus Juried Photography Exhibit," through April 22. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. "True to Form," Friday-March 31; reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "Brotherhood: Jason Sacran and John P. Lasater IV," through March 29. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS Baum Gallery, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Annual student art competitive, through March 16; reception, 4 p.m. today. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday. (501) 450-5793.

Letters

Central Arkansas

COMMUNITY HISTORIAN-ARTIST 4 p.m. Friday, Arkansas Studies Institute, Room 124, 401 President Clinton Ave. "Hotwire History: The Evolution of the Philadelphia History Truck," with Erin Bernard. (501) 324-9597.

Music

Central Arkansas

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHAPTER AMERICAN GUILD OF ORGANISTS 8 p.m. Friday, Cathedral of St. Andrew, 617 S. Louisiana St. (501) 374-2794.

GREEN DAY 8 p.m. Wednesday, Verizon Arena, North Little Rock. Tickets: $49-$80. ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO CHAMBER CHOIR 7:30 p.m. Friday, Calvary Baptist Church, 5700 Cantrell Road. (870) 460-1060.

Around Arkansas

COLE BURGER 7:30 p.m. today, Ouachita Baptist University, 410 Ouachita St., Arkadelphia. (870) 245-5428.

THE DOO WOP PROJECT 7:30 p.m. Saturday, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave, Conway. Tickets: $10-$40. uca.edu/reynolds or (866) 810-0012.

FOUR BITCHIN' BABES 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Blue Lion, 101 N. Second St., Fort Smith. Tickets: $25. tickets.uafs.edu or (479) 788-7300.

LUKE COMBS 7 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, 4034 U.S. 62, Mountain Home. Tickets: $15. (501) 965-9324.

SYMPHONY OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. Masterworks II: Beethoven 5. Tickets: $30-$52. onamusic.org or (479) 443-6600.

UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS PERCUSSION FESTIVAL Saturday, Snow Fine Arts Center, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Special guests include John Parks and percussionist duo Tierra Fria. (501) 450-5236.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

AFTERNOON BICYCLE RIDE 1 p.m. Sunday and March 26, Arkansas River Trail, River Mountain Road. Arkansas River Trail, 18-30 miles with coffee stop. (501) 912-1449.

BRIDGING THE GAP 6-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Greater Trinity Church of God in Christ, 2400 Wright Ave. Presented by Arkansas Stop the Violence. (501) 747-8597.

CLINTON SCHOOL OF PUBLIC SERVICE 1200 President Clinton Ave. Robin Ferriby, noon Friday. "Indentured: The Inside Story of the Rebellion Against the NCAA" by Joe Nocera, noon Tuesday. (501) 683-5299.

COMPUTER FUNDAMENTALS FOR BEGINNERS 1-3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through March 29, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive. Cost: $60. (501) 603-1262.

Around Arkansas

ARCHAEOLOGY DAY 8: 30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Petit Jean State Park, 1285 Petit Jean Mountain Road, Morrilton. Programs, exhibits, activities and tours in celebration of Arkansas Archaeology Month. (501) 727-6510.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Tree House Project, 1:30 p.m. today. Keys to Good Pruning, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday; members $35, non-members $50, reservations required. Cheese & Beer Making, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 11, members $20, non-members $30. garvangardens.org or (501) 262-9300.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS REGIONAL ARCHIVES OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, 11 7th St., Powhatan. Presentations by staff members and past recipients of the NEARA award. (870) 878-6521.

OZARK FOLK CENTER STATE PARK 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. Spring Folk School classes, March 13-17. Registration required, fees vary. (870) 269-3851.

PUPPETEER RICK LYON 3 p.m. March 9, Snow Fine Arts Center, Bridges/Larson Theatre, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Performance and lecture. (501) 450-3293.

RHEA LANA CONSIGNMENT SALE noon-7 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and March 10, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 9 and 11, Conway Expo Center, 2505 E. Oak St., Conway. (501) 499-0009.

SEED SWAP 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave, Mountain View. OzarkFolkCenter.com or (870) 269-3851.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS -- FORT SMITH 5210 Grand Ave, Fort Smith. Lecture Series: Ann-Gee Lee, "Women's Language and Power," noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, room 122 of Boreham Library. (479) 788-7560.

Theater

Central Arkansas

THE AMEN CORNER GOSPEL STAGE PLAY 7 p.m. Saturday, University of Arkansas at Little Rock Theatre, 2801 S. University Ave. Tickets: $20, ages 12 and under $8. (337) 353-1394.

DRIVING MISS DAISY through March 25, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Col. Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. (501) 562-3131.

NAKED PEOPLE WITH THEIR CLOTHES ON through March 25, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Show times: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets: $24, reservations recommended. thejointargenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Wednesday-March 19, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday-Sunday, 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $33-$138. (501) 244-8800.

THE SECRET GARDEN through Sunday, Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Show times: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $35.44-$56.56. argentacommunitytheater.com or (501) 353-1443.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Friday-Sunday, Community Theatre of Jacksonville, Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15, senior citizens and military $13, children under 12 $10. (501) 286-3638.

TITANIC THE MUSICAL through March 12, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20, students and senior citizens $12. weekendtheater.org or (501) 374-3761.

Around Arkansas

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY Friday-March 11, South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Show Times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $5-$25. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

ENDGAME 7:30 p.m. today-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, Black Box Theatre, Snow Fine Arts Center, University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. uca.edu/tickets or (501) 450-3293.

42ND STREET 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Fort Smith Convention Center, ArcBest Corp. Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St., Fort Smith. Tickets:$42-$45. tickets.uafs.edu or (479) 788-7300.

TO GILLIAN ON HER 37TH BIRTHDAY Friday-March 11, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15, students $10. (479) 751-5441.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

GODSPELL today, The Rep's Education Annex, 518 Main St. By appointment only. Bring head shot and resume. Audition sides at therep.org/work-with/us/auditionsides.aspx. For appointment time, email pmensky@therep.org. Rehearsals begin May 9. Show dates: June 2-25. therep.org or (501) 378-0405.

LIFE IS SHORT 3 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Production dates: May 11-21. Cold readings from the script. ctlr-act.org or (501) 410-2283.

Weekend on 03/02/2017