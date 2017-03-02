Zydeco on menu at South on Main

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience will perform at 8 p.m. today at South on Main in Little Rock. Tickets, if any remain, are $45.25 or $43 reserved or $28.25 general admission.

Simien performed numerous central Arkansas shows in the late 1980s and early 1990s under his band's previous name, Terrance Simien & The Mallet Playboys. He and his bands have performed more than 7,000 shows in more than 40 countries, and have opened shows for Paul Simon, Los Lobos, Dr. John, The Meters, Robert Palmer, Stevie Wonder, Marcia Ball and Dave Matthews.

He has contributed music to the soundtracks of The Big Easy, Exit to Eden, A Murder of Crows and The Princess and the Frog. He and his group won the first Grammy Award in 2008 in a new category, Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album.

Tiffany Lee and Brad Byrd return to perform at 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

Valley Queen, along with opening act Jesse Aycock & Lauren Barth, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10.

Valley Queen's lead singer, Natalie Carol, (formerly known as Natalie Meadors) is a native of Little Rock whose band is based in the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. Her group, formed by students at Loyola Marymount College, has opened shows for Lucero, The Wild Reeds and Laura Marling and recently performed a "Tiny Desk" concert for National Public Radio. In 2015, the band played at the CMJ Music Marathon in New York and the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com

...

Scott Kelly, of Neurosis, plus opening act Adam Faucett, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at the White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $12.

CeDell Davis will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

For Marathon weekend, The Rodney Block Collective will perform a "Running Back 2 the 90s" late night jam at 9 p.m. Friday at the Zin Urban Wine Bar in Little Rock. Admission is $15; any Marathon race participant will receive a $5 discount on the cover charge if the race number is provided.

Block and other special guests will perform favorites and hits from the 1990s era.

Zin Urban Wine Bar, 300 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 331-0649

...

He Is Legend, plus opening act I Was Afraid, will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Vino's in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

He Is Legend, formed in Wilmington, N.C., released a debut album, I Am Hollywood, in 2004, and later went on hiatus on several occasions, but is now touring to promote a new album, few, to be released this spring.

Vino's, West Seventh and Chester streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8466, vinosbrewpub.com

...

Cody Johnson will perform a sold-out show at 9 p.m. Friday at the Rev Room in Little Rock.

My Hands To War, featuring Couch Jackets, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $3.

A New Edition "Chronicles Extravaganza" at 8 p.m. Sunday, will feature the music of New Edition, Bell Biv DeVoe, Boyz II Men and Another Bad Creation. Admission is $12.20 general admission; reserved seating, $17.95, is sold-out.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

Queen Anne's Revenge will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at The Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $7.

The Squarshers will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

Jeremiah Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. today at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack. Admission is $7.

Anthony Gomes will perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Admission is $10.

Gomes is a Canadian blues-rock guitarist and singer who now lives in St. Louis. He released a debut album, Blues in Technicolor, in 1998, the same year he won Buddy Guy's Legends "Best Unsigned Blues Band" award.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Strange Brue will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Thirst N' Howl in Little Rock. Admission is $5.

Thirst N' Howl, 14710 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 379-8189, thirst-n-howl.com

...

Captured by Robots, along with opening act Ginsu Wives, will perform at 8 p.m. today at Low Key Arts in Hot Springs. Admission is $12.

According to press materials, Captured by Robots, described as "a touring musical comedy troupe," was formed in 1996 in San Francisco and consists of one human member and three robots.

Low Key Arts, 118 Arbor St., Hot Springs, (501) 282-9057, facebook.com/lowkeyarts/

...

Anthony Gomes will perform at 8 p.m. today at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $20.

The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com.

Weekend on 03/02/2017