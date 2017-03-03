Missing child found safe in Arkansas after Amber Alert issued, authorities say

An 11-month-old child whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert was found unhurt in the backseat of a vehicle Thursday night in Arkansas, authorities said.

The White County sheriff's office got word Thursday night about a child reported missing from Anderson County, Texas, according to a news release. The FBI pinged the phone of one of the two people who was believed to be with the child and told Arkansas authorities they were traveling north toward White County, said Chief Deputy Phillip Miller.

White County communications looked up the information for the vehicle the people were believed to be traveling in, and it returned to an address on Rhoden Road in Judsonia, the release said. Police officers arrived there around 11 p.m. and detained a man and two women.

The 11-month-old child was found in a carseat in the backseat of a vehicle at the home, Miller said. The baby was taken to an ambulance due to the cold weather and will be turned over to Child Protective Services, the release said.

After White County authorities spoke with the lead investigator from Anderson County, the three adults were released, pending further investigation. They currently do not face any charges, Miller said.

Authorities are not releasing their names at this time. Miller was unable to comment on their relation to the child.

The investigation is ongoing.