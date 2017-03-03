2 Helena aldermen face abuse-of-office charges

Two Helena-West Helena City Council members were arrested Feb. 24, accused of using their positions to avoid paying their water bills.

John Huff Jr. and Christopher Franklin are charged with abuse of office and prohibited actions by municipal officials, according to a news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Police Chief Virgil Green said that police began investigating in 2016 after receiving information that the two aldermen had not been paying their water bills.

According to the news release, Franklin and Huff "demanded and received special treatment from the West Helena Water Utility" and faced no consequences when they failed to pay their utility bills.

Green said records showed Huff and Franklin wrote bad checks for water services and skipped several months' worth of payments. Despite that, their water was not turned off. By that point, Green said, an average resident's water would have been shut off and the meter removed.

The investigation showed "a clear intent on their part" to avoid paying utilities, the chief said. The water bills were for about $70 per month per household.

Huff and Franklin surrendered when warrants were issued for their arrests, the news release said.

Police said that Huff is on probation because of a misdemeanor conviction and that the water bill-related arrest could violate his probation.

