3 score in double figures as Parkview advances

CLASS 5A

LR PARKVIEW 53, VALLEY VIEW 35

MAGNOLIA -- All Little Rock Parkview girls basketball Coach Lahoma Howard could do after her team's 53-35 victory Thursday over Valley View in the Class 5A girls state basketball quarterfinals was sigh.

While Parkview has advanced to the semifinals Saturday, Howard is expecting more from the Lady Patriots, the No. 1 seed from the 5A-Central.

"We've been trying to play four quarters," Howard said. "Hopefully we'll peak and play a little better on Saturday. I hope we will play four quarters instead of two or three.

"We'll keep drilling and keep working on those little bitty things."

Morgan Brady, Kania Lasker and Sydni Williams scored in double figures. Brady and Williams each finished with 14 points. Lasker had 12 points.

Parkview (27-3) will play Hot Springs or Farmington in a semifinal game at noon Saturday. The Lady Patriots defeated De Queen 65-47 in a first-round game Tuesday.

"It's great to be in the semifinals," Howard said. "But those little bitty things, we have to do better."

Thursday's game was tied at 8-8 with 1:00 left in the first quarter. Parkview outscored Valley View 18-2 the remainder of the first half to take a 26-10 halftime lead.

Brady and Williams scored the Lady Patriots' points in the second quarter. Brady had five while Williams picked up eight, which were the final points of the first half for Parkview.

Parkview led 34-16 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Patriots had their largest lead, 42-22, with 4:50 to play.

Valley View (13-18), the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East, was led by Reagan Dodd with 17 points. Riley Fischbacher added 12 points for the Lady Blazers.

WATSON CHAPEL 51, BEEBE 43

Peyton Martin scored 21 points as Watson Chapel (27-3) defeated Beebe (20-11).

The Lady Wildcats will play Nettleton in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. today.

Cayla Trotter added 10 points for Watson Chapel. She was 8 of 8 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Watson Chapel used a 12-0 run in the first half to take a 18-9 lead and led 20-13 at halftime. The Lady Wildcats' largest lead was 43-29 with 5:25 remaining.

Libbie Hill led the Lady Badgers with 14 points. Katie Turner had 13 points.

PULASKI ACADEMY 71, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 54

Mattie Hatcher scored 20 points and Morgan Wallace poured in 18 points to lead Pulaski Academy (29-3) past Hot Springs Lakeside (21-9).

The Lady Bruins will face Harrison in a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. today.

Mary Elizabeth Engscove had 17 points for Pulaski Academy, which led 41-27 at halftime.

Ashton Patrick led the Lady Rams with 15 points. Tatum Rice added 14 points while Daylyn Bellamy chipped in 10.

Sports on 03/03/2017