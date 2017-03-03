3rd tornado confirmed to hit Arkansas this week

A third tornado touched down in the state early Wednesday, hours after two other twisters ripped through towns in northeast Arkansas, the National Weather Service confirmed.

An EF1 twister with estimated winds of around 100 mph left a trail of damage in northeast Conway County around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, said Michael Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

Two other tornadoes hit in White County -- an EF2 in Kensett and an EF1 in Higginson -- Tuesday evening, leaving at least six people injured and dozens of homes damaged or destroyed.

Preliminary surveys showed that the Conway County tornado touched down east of Cleveland and north of Center Ridge, according to the weather service. Brown described the path as "fairly short," with the tornado traveling about 70 mph.

Emergency management officials reported that trees were toppled and homes damaged in the areas of Jerusalem, Cleveland and Center Ridge. A camper also was reported destroyed.

Additional information, including the tornado's exact length and path, was not immediately available Thursday.

No injuries were reported from the twister, according to the Conway County Office of Emergency Management.

Other counties that suffered damage in the storms Tuesday and Wednesday were Van Buren, Sharp, Crawford, Searcy, Izard, Independence, Jackson, Johnson, Cleburne, Greene, Lawrence and Mississippi.

Brown said survey crews would travel to Johnson County today and possibly to Pope County later to determine whether storm damage was consistent with a tornado touchdown in those areas.

State Desk on 03/03/2017