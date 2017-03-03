Arkansas high schoolers get good-luck video from Hollywood star

An Arkansas high school theatre department got a message of support for their recently performed musical from a Hollywood actor who starred in the movie version.

Actor John Travolta sent a video message to the theater department at North Little Rock High School, wishing them the best in their performance of Hairspray.

“North Little Rock cast of Hairspray, John Travolta here,” the actor says to start the 12-second-long video. “You have a great time performing that show. I’ll be thinking about you. Most of all, good luck.”

The high school performed the musical toward the end of February, according to their website. The video was posted on the department’s Facebook page midday Friday.

Travolta starred in the 2007 movie version of Hairspray, a remake of the 1998 film of the same name by John Waters. The musical romantic-comedy also became a Broadway production in 2002.

The film follows the story of Tracy Turnblad, a teenager who dreams of becoming famous and lands a spot as a dancer on a popular TV show during the height of racial segregation in the early 1960s. Travolta played Turnblad’s mother and agoraphobe, Edna, who was also played by a man in the original version of the film.

To say thank you, the teenage cast filmed themselves performing a dance number on their high school stage and posted it on Facebook.

