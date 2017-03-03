2 dogs killed in Arkansas house fire that left residence destroyed, authorities say

Two dogs died in a north Arkansas house fire Thursday night that left the residence destroyed, a Cave City Fire Department official said.

The home in the 700 block of School Road in Cave City was empty when firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Fire Inspector Justin Wilson said.

Wilson said the family that lived at the residence was out of town during the fire.

The fire department let the house burn down after firefighters arrived because it was too late to save the building from the blaze, Wilson said.

“When we were notified, it was already gone,” he said.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading and stayed until it was out, leaving around midnight Thursday, according to the fire inspector.

Although no humans were injured in the blaze, two of the family’s four dogs died in the fire, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to save one dog from under the front porch, while another ran away.

Wilson said the cause of the fire had not been determined as of Friday afternoon.