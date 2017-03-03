Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 03, 2017, 4:58 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas killer in Nevada for '91 case

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:38 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


LAS VEGAS -- A man serving prison time in Arkansas for a woman's stabbing death in 1992 is also being accused of killing a woman 25 years ago in Las Vegas.

Dale Bryant, 63, made an initial court appearance Wednesday in Nevada on a murder charge in the November 1991 bludgeoning and stabbing death of 50-year-old Carol Bishop.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that fingerprints on a bottle of peppermint schnapps led cold-case detectives to Bryant. The fingerprints were identified in 2012 in the national Automated Fingerprint Identification System, according to reports.

State Desk on 03/03/2017

Print Headline: Arkansas killer in Nevada for '91 case

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas killer in Nevada for '91 case

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online