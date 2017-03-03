Arkansas killer in Nevada for '91 case

LAS VEGAS -- A man serving prison time in Arkansas for a woman's stabbing death in 1992 is also being accused of killing a woman 25 years ago in Las Vegas.

Dale Bryant, 63, made an initial court appearance Wednesday in Nevada on a murder charge in the November 1991 bludgeoning and stabbing death of 50-year-old Carol Bishop.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that fingerprints on a bottle of peppermint schnapps led cold-case detectives to Bryant. The fingerprints were identified in 2012 in the national Automated Fingerprint Identification System, according to reports.

