Arkansas killer in Nevada for '91 case
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:38 a.m.
LAS VEGAS -- A man serving prison time in Arkansas for a woman's stabbing death in 1992 is also being accused of killing a woman 25 years ago in Las Vegas.
Dale Bryant, 63, made an initial court appearance Wednesday in Nevada on a murder charge in the November 1991 bludgeoning and stabbing death of 50-year-old Carol Bishop.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that fingerprints on a bottle of peppermint schnapps led cold-case detectives to Bryant. The fingerprints were identified in 2012 in the national Automated Fingerprint Identification System, according to reports.
State Desk on 03/03/2017
Print Headline: Arkansas killer in Nevada for '91 case
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas killer in Nevada for '91 case
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.