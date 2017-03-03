Arkansas woman in critical condition after hit-and-run, police say

A Jacksonville woman is in critical condition after a Wednesday night hit-and-run, her daughter says.

Amanda Lingo, 36, was hit by a vehicle in the 500 block of East Valentine Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report provided by the Jacksonville Police Department.

Authorities found Lingo lying in the westbound lane of East Valentine Road. She was unconscious, disheveled, missing a shoe, had potentially broken bones and was bruised, the report noted.

Lingo had been in the road when she was struck by a vehicle traveling east on East Valentine Road. Police estimated that the vehicle dragged Lingo about 25 feet from the place where she was hit to the location where she was found.

Police said the road was poorly lit and that there were no witnesses to the crash.

Officers found Lingo’s shoe and a tooth amid vehicle debris, authorities said. The vehicle debris consisted of plastic parts and a headlight, and on one of the pieces were the words “GMC Accessories,” according to the report.

Lingo was airlifted to Baptist Health Medical Center, where she was in critical condition, the report said.

Amanda Lingo’s daughter, Sarah Lingo, said her mother was still in critical condition at the Little Rock hospital Friday afternoon.

Police said there was no suspect vehicle information. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Jacksonville Police Department spokesman April Kiser said no updates were available as of Friday afternoon.