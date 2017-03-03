Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 03, 2017, 9:47 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centers

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:26 a.m.

NEW YORK — An arrest has been made in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community centers nationwide and the Anti-Defamation League's headquarters in New York City.

Federal authorities in New York said Friday that Juan Thompson has been arrested.

According to a complaint, the threats were made to harass a former girlfriend. The caller used the victim's name while making some of the threats.

The phone threat to the ADL's Manhattan headquarters was made Feb. 22.

Thompson was expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday on charges that include cyberstalking.

There was no immediate information on attorney who could comment on his behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centers

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online