AT THE POST

DAY 31 of 57

THURSDAY'S ATTENDANCE 3,000

THURSDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $282,391

THURSDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,598,618

THURSDAY'S PICK-5 PAYOUT $5,532.30

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Laurel Park, 11:30 a.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 4:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:40 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Sam Houston, 7:10 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 8:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY'S STARS

Geovanni Franco and trainer Robertino Diodoro teamed up to win the second and third races with Dance Floor Maniac and Council Rules. Dance Floor Maniac won the 6-furlong second in 1:10.58 and paid $10, $6 and $5.20. Council Rules won the 6-furlong third with a time of 1:11.14 and paid $6.40, $3.40 and $3. The two victories by Franco put him in third place in the jockey standings with 25 victories in 115 starts. Diodoro is in third place in the trainer standings with 21 victories in 65 starts.

Trainer Kenneth McPeek won the fourth race with Soft Cheese and the sixth race with Awesome Boss. Soft Cheese's winning time in the 1 and 1/16-miles race was 1:45.61 and paid $14, $8.60 and $6.40. Awesome Boss' winning time in the 1 and 1/16-mile race was 1:45.84 and paid $3.80, $2.80 and $2.20.

O'NEILL ENTERS TWO

Southern California-based trainer Doug O'Neill is entering Aristocratic in Saturday's $125,000 Gazebo Stakes for 3-year-old sprinters and Fantastic Style in the $125,000 Spring Fever Stakes for older filly and mare sprinters. Aristocratic and Fantastic Style, both owned by Kaleem Shah, arrived late Wednesday in Hot Springs after an H.E. "Tex" Sutton Forwarding Co. flight carried the pair from Southern California to New Orleans earlier in the day. The horses were then vanned to Oaklawn.

O'Neill, who won the Kentucky Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another and again last year with Nyquist, called the trip a "last-minute" decision, adding it was contingent on the availability of a Tex Sutton flight.

"It's funny, I actually called them a few days ago thinking there's no chance that they have anything going that way," O'Neill said Wednesday night. "And they said, 'We do.' So I was like, 'Well, is there room for two?' This is something Kaleem Shah and I talked about and then the fact that there was a plane going this morning, it really just worked out perfectly."

Fantastic Style, a 5-year-old daughter of Harlan's Holiday, has won 5 of 11 career starts, including the $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes in 2015 at Los Alamitos, and earned $423,608. In her first start after being transferred from Bob Baffert to O'Neill, Fantastic Style finished second in the $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes on Jan. 21 at Santa Anita.

Aristocratic, a $475,000 2-year-old purchase, will be making his stakes debut after breaking his maiden Feb. 11 at Santa Anita.

"Both of them are sitting on a race, ready to run," O'Neill said. "I guess we probably saw the Spring Fever first for Fantastic Style and then looking over the card, we saw the Gazebo and thought, 'Man, it would be perfect for Aristocratic.' "

Fantastic Style, the 9-5 program favorite, will be seeking her first victory outside California.

Aristocratic's three starts have come in Southern California, the last two at Santa Anita.

WORKOUT NOTES

Uncontested and Chanel's Legacy, two Oaklawn stakes winners worked after the renovation break Thursday morning over a fast track.

Uncontested, the record-setting winner of the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes on Jan. 16, covered 5 furlongs in 1:00 under regular rider Channing Hill. The time equaled the fastest of 32 works recorded at the distance. Clockers caught his final quarter-mile in :22.60 and galloping out 6 furlongs in 1:13. He was breezing for the first time since finishing sixth as the favorite in the $500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3) on Feb. 20.

Co-owner Harry Rosenblum said Thursday morning that Uncontested is still "likely" to make his next start in the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15.

Chanel's Legacy, who was credited with 3 furlongs in :37 after "two-minute clipping" -- from the wire to the 3-furlong pole -- her first five-eighths. Trained by Lynn Chleborad, the filly won the $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes on Jan. 21 and the $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes on Feb. 11.

Chanel's Legacy is scheduled to make her next start in the $200,000 Honeybee Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on March 11 for owner/breeder Allen Poindexter.

Sports on 03/03/2017