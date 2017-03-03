Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Bumper Pool talks life as Hog commitment, Hargreaves and golf game on Recruiting Thursday
This article was published today at 1:51 p.m.
Arkansas linebacker commitment Bumper Pool spoke about life after his pledge to the Hogs, his golf game and his relationship with inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves on Recruiting Thursday.
Pool, 6-2, 216 of Lucas, Texas, Lovejoy High School chose the Hogs over more than 20 offers from schools like Southern Cal, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State. ESPN rates him the No. 3 inside linebacker and the No. 163 overall prospect in the nation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Bumper Pool talks life as Hog commitment, Hargreaves and golf game on Recruiting Thursday
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.