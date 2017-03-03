Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 03, 2017, 2:22 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

The Recruiting Guy

Bumper Pool talks life as Hog commitment, Hargreaves and golf game on Recruiting Thursday

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 1:51 p.m.

Bumper Pool

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

Bumper Pool

Arkansas linebacker commitment Bumper Pool spoke about life after his pledge to the Hogs, his golf game and his relationship with inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves on Recruiting Thursday.

Pool, 6-2, 216 of Lucas, Texas, Lovejoy High School chose the Hogs over more than 20 offers from schools like Southern Cal, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State. ESPN rates him the No. 3 inside linebacker and the No. 163 overall prospect in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Bumper Pool talks life as Hog commitment, Hargreaves and golf game on Recruiting Thursday

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online