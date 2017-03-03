Bumper Pool talks life as Hog commitment, Hargreaves and golf game on Recruiting Thursday

Arkansas linebacker commitment Bumper Pool spoke about life after his pledge to the Hogs, his golf game and his relationship with inside linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves on Recruiting Thursday.

Pool, 6-2, 216 of Lucas, Texas, Lovejoy High School chose the Hogs over more than 20 offers from schools like Southern Cal, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State. ESPN rates him the No. 3 inside linebacker and the No. 163 overall prospect in the nation.