City employee busted for makeshift bedroom at work
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:22 a.m.
CRANSTON, R.I. — An employee of a Rhode Island city wasn't sleeping on the job — it appears he was sleeping at his job.
WPRI-TV reports that a Cranston Highway Department worker who had just sold his house set up a makeshift bedroom on the second-floor of the department's building.
A photo making its way around social media shows a room with a bed, a nightstand, coffee maker, even slippers and what appear to be pajamas.
City Administration Director Robert Coupe confirms that an employee has been disciplined. He says the bedroom was in use for a short period of time and the setup has ended.
The worker's name has not been made public.
Tax records indicate that the employee closed on a home he was selling on Feb. 24.
