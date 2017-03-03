Confidence driving Arkansas softball

FAYETTEVILLE -- A team-building retreat helped lay the foundation for a record start for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville softball team.

Senior Nicole Schroeder said that bonding experience brought the team closer together, and the result has been a record 12-1 start for the Razorbacks entering the Woo Pig Classic today through Sunday at Bogle Park.

"We did obstacle course-type things, like helping each other climb over a wall, help carry each other," Schroeder said of the pre-season event. "It was so awesome. Everyone was really into that and I think it's made a big difference."

Awesome would be an adjective to describe how the Razorbacks, and especially Schroeder, are playing in the early stages of the season. Arkansas' fast start under second-year Coach Courtney Deifel has helped erase the memories of last season's 14-game losing streak. And Schroeder has been a big reason why.

Entering today's 3 p.m. game against Nebraska, the Yorba Linda, Calif., senior has 9 home runs in the first 13 games of the season after hitting a pair of home runs Wednesday in a 7-6 victory at Oklahoma State. One of Schroeder's home runs was a grand slam, giving her 28 RBI and a .487 batting average and earning her SEC Player of the Week honors.

Deifel said the biggest difference in this season's team and last year's has been confidence. Deifel said last year's team probably could not have rallied for the victory at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

"It's just confidence and trusting themselves and that helps so much," she said.

Arkansas has posted five shutouts so far this season and allowed two or fewer runs in five other games with a pitching staff led by senior right-hander Grace Moll (5-0, 1.50 ERA, 39 strikeouts) and freshman right-hander Autumn Storms (4-1, 1.07, 25). The Razorbacks have scored seven or more runs nine times.

"It's nice to see us win in different ways," Deifel said. "It's nice to see us have a little separation and it's nice to see us have a deficit early and know how to fight back and then close out a game."

"Last year, it's no secret we struggled to finish. And I think that's the biggest thing, we're shutting the door now. And that comes back to confidence and trusting ourselves."

Schroeder, who now has 30 career home runs and ranks third on the school's all-time list, said she also battled confidence issues last season.

"I really had to convince myself I could hit," Schroeder said. "I'm really trying not to think [at the plate] right now, just try to think about the team and doing what's best for the team."

Schroeder is not the only Arkansas player crushing the ball. Nine-hole hitter Autumn Russell is batting .455 , Shelby Hiers is batting .355 and Tori Cooper is batting .385 with 5 home runs and 10 RBI. As a team, the Razorbacks are hitting .340 with 28 home runs, to go along with 23 walks and a .432 on-base percentage. The 28 home runs are far and away the best in the SEC. The next closest is Ole Miss with 16.

