Disabled woman rescued from fire in central Arkansas

A wheelchair-bound woman was rescued Thursday morning after flames engulfed her Pulaski County residence, the sheriff's office said.

Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said deputies arrived around 9:40 a.m. at a home on Jade Stone Court in Sherwood.

A vehicle outside the residence had caught fire, and the blaze spread to the house.

Burk said a lieutenant who lives nearby initially attempted to rescue the woman, but firefighters with the Gravel Ridge and Runyan Acres fire departments arrived and removed the resident.

Within about an hour, the blaze was extinguished, according to the sheriff's office. The residence was "pretty much totally destroyed," Burk said.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was treated for smoke inhalation in an ambulance. A sheriff's deputy also was treated for smoke inhalation, Burk said.

State Desk on 03/03/2017