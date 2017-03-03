Dolphins to host big meet

The Arkansas Swimming Short Course Championship Meet gets underway today at the Donaghey Student Center on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus.

Club swimmers -- some as young as 7 years old, but mostly between the ages of 9 and 18 -- from across the state as well as Joplin, Mo., and Springfield, Mo., will participate in the three-day event hosted by the Arkansas Dolphins Swim Team. Despite it falling on Little Rock Marathon weekend for the first time, meet organizer Alison Chambers said all systems are go for the USA Swimming sanctioned event.

"We're a well-oiled machine," said Chambers, who is working her seventh state meet for the Dolphins. "Logistically, we know what we're looking at, which is about 400 swimmers. We always stay around the same number. Plus, we are always dealing with the same teams, so that helps us."

The Dolphins and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock are familiar with hosting the state championship club meet, with 2017 being the third year in a row for it at the Donaghey Student Center. Chambers said the marathon's presence will be negligible.

"This has never fell on Little Rock Marathon weekend, but it's really not going to make that much of a difference," she said. "I don't see that it's going to impact us much."

As far as the 20-team competition, there will be 106 finals in 20 different events in four age categories -- 10 and under, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18 -- for both boys and girls. Carl Auel coaches the Dolphins' senior squad. He said the Dolphins should field about 84 swimmers for this weekend's competition.

"We have a good number that's qualified, and we feel real good about that," Auel said. "Other clubs have been growing, so we know this is going to be tough competition for us."

The meet begins at 10 a.m. today with the 1,650 freestyle followed later by a 4 p.m. session. Saturday preliminaries begin at 8:30 a.m. with finals beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday preliminaries start at 8:30 a.m. with the finals set to go off at 4 p.m. The top eight swimmers in each event with preliminaries will compete in the finals.

"The kids have all met the qualifying times to make it to this meet, and we feel like we have the best facility for hosting it," Auel said. "We're looking forward to an outstanding meet hosting these outstanding swimmers and their families."

