DWI death nets 10-year sentence

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman who caused a fatal wreck last year while driving while intoxicated has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay for the victim's headstone.

Kimberly Ann Jackson, 44, appeared Monday in Garland County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to negligent homicide. She was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, and ordered to pay $4,202 in restitution to cover the cost of the headstone for Kenneth Debord, 56, of Hot Springs, who died from injuries received in the wreck.

Jackson, who was convicted in 2000 of two felony counts of possession of a counterfeit substance, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by certain persons from an unrelated incident last year and was sentenced to six years in prison, with the sentence to run concurrently with the negligent-homicide sentence.

Deputy prosecutor Trent Daniels said Wednesday that he had consulted with Debord's family about the plea agreement and they approved of the sentence. He added that the restitution for the headstone was "the only thing the family asked me to do."

According to the affidavit, shortly after 8:30 p.m. March 30, 2016, Arkansas State Police Cpl. Michael Reed responded to a wreck east of the intersection of U.S. 270 west and Blacksnake Road involving two vehicles, a silver 2002 Nissan Altima driven by Jackson and a 1992 Ford pickup driven by Debord.

Reed's investigation noted that Jackson was going west on U.S. 270 and Debord was eastbound when Jackson crossed the centerline and collided head-on with Debord's pickup. It was noted that rain was falling and the road was wet.

Reed was unable to conduct field sobriety tests because an injured Jackson was transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Debord also was taken to CHI St. Vincent.

A blood test showed Jackson's blood-alcohol content was 0.20 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Reed was notified April 9 that Debord had died from his injuries.

Jackson was arrested Aug. 30 and released later on $10,000 bond.

State Desk on 03/03/2017