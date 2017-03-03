Future Razorback Hayden Henry talks about decision and advice from his father and brother

Outside linebacker Hayden Henry talked about his decision to become a Razorback on Recruiting Thursday and the best advice he's received from his father Mark and brother Hunter.

His father, Mark, played for the Razorbacks from 1988-1991 and was an All-Southwest Conference center as a senior. His mother, Jenny, also attended Arkansas and her father, Skip Coffman, played basketball for Arkansas in the early 1960s.

Henry’s brother, Hunter, was an All-American tight end and a Mackey Award winner at Arkansas, and just completed his rookie season with the San Diego Chargers.

As a safety, Hayden Henry recorded 93 tackles, 9.5 tackle for loss, 4 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, 4 onside kick recoveries and 16 pass breakups and was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps defensive player of the year.

Henry, 6-2, 215, 4.67 seconds in the 40 yards dash, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Navy, Air Force, Central Arkansas, Missouri State, Dartmouth, Ouachita Baptist and Harding.