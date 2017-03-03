Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Future Razorback Hayden Henry talks about decision and advice from his father and brother
This article was published today at 2:03 p.m.
Outside linebacker Hayden Henry talked about his decision to become a Razorback on Recruiting Thursday and the best advice he's received from his father Mark and brother Hunter.
His father, Mark, played for the Razorbacks from 1988-1991 and was an All-Southwest Conference center as a senior. His mother, Jenny, also attended Arkansas and her father, Skip Coffman, played basketball for Arkansas in the early 1960s.
Henry’s brother, Hunter, was an All-American tight end and a Mackey Award winner at Arkansas, and just completed his rookie season with the San Diego Chargers.
As a safety, Hayden Henry recorded 93 tackles, 9.5 tackle for loss, 4 interceptions, 3 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles, 4 onside kick recoveries and 16 pass breakups and was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps defensive player of the year.
Henry, 6-2, 215, 4.67 seconds in the 40 yards dash, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Navy, Air Force, Central Arkansas, Missouri State, Dartmouth, Ouachita Baptist and Harding.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Future Razorback Hayden Henry talks about decision and advice from his father and brother
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.