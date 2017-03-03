Georgia's Frazier rumbling

FAYETTEVILLE -- Georgia's basketball team is on a roll coming into Walton Arena for Saturday's game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Especially J.J. Frazier.

The Bulldogs' 5-10 senior guard is playing extra large since Georgia lost 6-8 forward Yante Maten -- averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds -- to a right knee injury two minutes into an 82-77 home loss to Kentucky on Feb. 18.

Georgia Coach Mark Fox said earlier this week that he has no idea whether Maten can return for the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville, Tenn., but he's "nowhere close" to playing right now.

Frazier is averaging 18.5 points and 34.6 minutes on the season, but those average have risen to 31.0 points and 36.2 minutes in the four games since Maten was injured.

"His numbers have been unbelievable," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said. "He's kind of putting them on his back."

The Bulldogs (18-12, 9-8 SEC) have won their past three games: at Alabama 60-55, and at home against LSU 82-80 and Auburn 79-78 with Frazier scoring 28, 29 and 31 points, respectively. He scored 36 points against Kentucky after Maten was injured.

"J.J. just loves to compete," Fox said. "Obviously, our team without Maten, we're just gluing it together, and J.J.'s our superglue. He just refuses to let us get beat."

The Bulldogs have won five of their past six games, with the only loss to the No. 9 Wildcats in that span.

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 78-65 loss at No. 12 Florida on Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks (22-8, 11-6) are No. 29 in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index -- a formula that ranks teams based on their record and strength of schedule -- and are in the NCAA Tournament, according to most analysts.

But a loss to Georgia and losing in the SEC Tournament opener could change the Razorbacks' fortunes, especially if the Bulldogs make a run in Nashville to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume.

The Bulldogs are No. 51 in the NCAA's RPI ranking because six of their SEC losses are to Kentucky, Florida and third-place South Carolina.

"We're playing for something, and Georgia is playing for something," Anderson said.

Anderson said his focus is on beating Georgia, not whether the Razorbacks already have earned an NCAA Tournament bid or still have some work to do.

"My thoughts are only on this game right here," he said. "That's all."

Razorbacks senior guard Manny Watkins echoed that sentiment.

"We don't really think about the [NCAA] Tournament that much," Watkins said. "We know that if we come out every practice, give it all we got, every game give it all we got ... everything else will fall into place."

Senior center Moses Kingsley said the Razorbacks aren't down about having their winning streak stopped at Florida.

"Get another streak going," Kingsley said. "That's the plan."

Finding a way to slow down Frazier figures to be a big part of the Razorbacks' game plan for the Bulldogs.

In the past four games, Frazier has hit 39 of 76 shots (51.3 percent), including 9 of 23 three-pointers (39.1) and 37 of 44 free throws (84.0).

"He just has a gift for scoring," Anderson said. "He's quick. He can shoot it from deep. He's got another gear in terms of attacking with the basketball, going right, left, and he can finish at the rim."

Frazier scored 26 points in Georgia's 76-73 overtime victory against Arkansas last season in Athens, Ga.

Razorbacks senior guard Dusty Hannahs said he and Watkins, who are roommates, have watched a lot of Georgia games in which Frazier has played well.

"He's always been a problem on the offensive end," Hannahs said. "He's really crafty and can shoot it and is really quick.

"We have to be ready for him and have to be ready for Georgia as well. It's not just a one-man show. They have a good team."

