Friday, March 03, 2017, 4:20 a.m.

Getting it straight

This article was published today at 3:13 a.m.

Justin Carroll of Wynne won the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 1995; he competed in the Memphis Mid-South Spelling Bee. A story in Thursday’s Style section failed to mention that.

