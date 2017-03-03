GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT ROUNDUPS

MEN

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 72, HARDING 58

Karim Mawuenyega scored 22 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor to lead second-seeded University of Arkansas at Monticello (22-5) to its first-ever Great American Conference Tournament victory with Thursday's victory over No. 7 seed Harding University (14-13) at Bruin Fieldhouse in Bartlesville, Okla.

The Boll Weevils shot 44 percent (26 of 59) from the floor, including 29 percent (4 of 14) from the three-point line. The Bisons, who made 10.5 three-pointers per game during the regular season, missed 20 of their first 21 three-point attempts and finished 5 of 35 (14 percent) while shooting 21 of 67 (31 percent) from the floor overall.

A three-point play by Harding's Will Francis with 6:42 left in the first half tied the game at 22-22, but the Bisons were held to one field goal the rest of the half as UAM went on a 12-2 run and led 34-24 at halftime. Francis scored the first basket of the second half, but the Boll Weevils scored the next six points and raced out to a 48-30 lead with 11:58 left. Harding closed the gap to 57-45 with five minutes left on a Francis three-pointer, but could get no closer.

Derylton Hill had 19 points and 10 rebounds for UAM, while Cobe Goosby had 11 points and tied former Boll Weevil Brandon Sims' tournament record with 17 rebounds. Francis led Harding with 13 points and Stefan Andelkovic added 12.

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 96, HENDERSON STATE 73

East Central (Okla.) shot 61 percent from the floor and 42 percent from the three-point line to advance in the Great American Conference Tournament with a victory over Henderson State.

The Reddies went 27 of 69 (39 percent) from the floor and hit just 2 of 13 three-pointers. The Reddies also were outscored in the lane 52-34 despite outrebounding the Tigers 38-35, including an 18-8 edge in offensive rebounds.

Ben Marello led Henderson State (16-13) with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the floor, while Matt Panaggio had 11 points and Chris Hawkins added 10. Brett Cannon led East Central (22-7) with 23 points, Braxton Reeves poured in 22 and Donovan Halsel added 17.

WOMEN

ARKANSAS TECH 69, OUACHITA BAPTIST 67

Guard Anissa Pounds scored 15 points to lead Arkansas Tech University (21-6), which had five players score 10 or more points in its victory over Ouachita Baptist University (12-17).

The Lady Tigers had a 13-9 lead early, but the Golden Suns took an 18-16 lead with one minute left in the first quarter after a Calli White three-pointer. OBU took a 20-18 lead heading into the second quarter, but Arkansas Tech tied the game on its opening possession. The teams would trade the lead in the quarter's opening minutes. After a layup from Pounds gave the Golden Suns a 26-24 lead with 5:19 left in the first half, the Lady Tigers went on a 7-0 run to take a 31-26 lead with 2:18 remaining. The lead stretched to 39-30 as OBU led 39-31 at halftime.

Arkansas Tech closed the gap to four points three times in the third quarter, but OBU led by six going into the fourth quarter. The Golden Suns started the fourth on an 11-0 run to take a 56-51 lead with 6:58 remaining, a lead they would not relinquish. They went on to outscore the Lady Tigers 18-3 over the first six minutes to lead 65-54 with 4:04 to play.

Kelsey McClure had 14 points for Arkansas Tech, which outscored OBU 42-28 in the lane, 14-3 off turnovers and 16-8 in second-chance points. Cheyenne North scored 13 points for the Golden Suns and White finished with 10. Katie Kapler led the Lady Tigers with 13 points and Chasidee Owens chipped in 10.

HARDING 77,

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 45

Harding University (25-3) dominated nearly every statistical category and had four players score 10 or more points in a victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (11-16).

The Lady Bisons shot 45 percent (27 of 60) from the floor, including 9 of 23 from the three-point line, and hit 14 of 17 free throws. The Cotton Blossoms were held to 33 percent (17 of 52) shooting from the floor, hitting 2 of 13 three-pointers and 9 of 14 free throws. Harding outrebounded UAM 46-25 and held advantages in points in the lane (30-10), second-chance points (18-2), points off turnovers (9-6) and points off the bench (27-4).

Forward Sydney Layrock led Harding with 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor. Falan Miller had 12 points for the Lady Bisons, Caroline Hogue added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Correy Moyer chipped in 10 points. Treasure Evans led UAM with 13 points.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 03/03/2017