House lines up health act redo

WASHINGTON -- Key House committees are set to take up legislation to repeal and begin replacing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act next week, with Republican leaders intent on overcoming internal GOP debates to quickly deliver on a central campaign promise.

Those intraparty struggles were highlighted Thursday when a Republican senator joined Democrats in calling for more transparency in the legislation's drafting and suggested that House leaders were keeping details under wraps to sideline conservatives.

"This is being presented as if it were a national secret, as if this were a plot to invade another country," said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he stood outside a Capitol conference room where members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee met.

But elsewhere Thursday, GOP leaders expressed confidence that they were about to make good on a 7-year-old pledge to undo the Affordable Care Act.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., laid out a three-week timeline for the passage of health care legislation in a private Capitol meeting with fellow Republicans Thursday morning, numerous attendees said.

The first steps involve parallel action next week by the House Ways and Means Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee, which are handling separate parts of the law's overhaul. The following week, the House Budget Committee would move to combine the bills into a "reconciliation" package eligible for expedited Senate debate, with votes on the House floor expected the week after that.

"We are united, and we are determined to rescue people from this collapsing health care law and to keep our promise to the American people," Ryan told reporters.

Although there is consensus on many elements of the health care legislation -- expanding health savings accounts, giving states more flexibility to spend Medicaid funds and allowing insurance plans to be sold across state lines -- some questions have divided Republicans.

Key issues involve how to handle the millions of Americans who were added to the Medicaid rolls as part of the health law, and how to help millions more who are not covered through their employers purchase affordable insurance.

No legislative text has been released by Ryan's office or by the relevant committees. A weeks-old draft published Friday by Politico sparked a new round of infighting, and senior GOP aides said leaders have been mindful of keeping the debate internal until key questions are resolved.

One part of the legislation, handled by the Energy and Commerce Committee, was made available to Republican members of that panel -- but only to be inspected privately.

Members and aides called that standard operating practice for a complex and sensitive bill -- "This is not an abnormal thing," said panel member Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y. -- but several conservatives balked at the secrecy.

"We've been told, 'It's take it or leave it. This is what you get,'" Paul said. "And I think that's why it's top secret. Why don't they want us to see it?"

Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, of the House Ways and Means Committee noted that he and Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, R-Ore., had briefed senators, including Paul, on Wednesday.

"Clearly every senator in that room knows exactly the direction we're going," Brady told reporters.

Democrats, who were lambasted by Republicans for their private dealings during the law's passage in 2009 and 2010, piled on. House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and senior Energy and Commerce Democrats wandered around the Capitol complex Thursday, with reporters in tow, searching for the closely guarded legislation.

At one point, Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., were turned away from the offices of Walden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., claimed to have checked the men's room.

"They don't want us to see the bill," Pallone said.

A core group of conservative lawmakers remains in favor of simply re-passing a 2015 health law repeal bill that rolled back the Obama law's key provisions over a two-year time frame but did little to replace them with a new system to help people access health care.

Ryan moved to squelch that effort Thursday. According to two people in the room, Ryan told lawmakers that President Donald Trump does not support repealing the bill without replacement elements along with it.

However, there were signs that House leaders were taking conservative criticisms seriously.

Several members of the Ways and Means Committee said they were working through permutations of the legislation concerning tax code provisions that would help individual Americans purchase insurance and offsetting changes to keep the plan budget-neutral.

"They feel like there are some of these concerns that have been valid," said Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., chairman of the Republican Study Committee, a caucus of House conservatives. "That concern has been heard to the place where they feel like it's something that they need to be working on."

Congressional budget scorekeepers have not finalized their analysis of the House plans, which several members said would continue to change through the weekend.

All indications Thursday were that the plan would offer Americans who are not covered through their employers or though government plans like Medicare and Medicaid a refundable tax credit to purchase insurance -- one adjusted only by age, not by income, as the existing health law tax subsidies are.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., a member of the Ways and Means Committee, said the tax credits were "a cornerstone" and that "the tax credit being advanceable and portable are critical to the success of the package."

But conservatives remained wary of that course, saying it would enshrine a federal entitlement.

"My major concern is that we're going to repeal 'Obamacare' but replace it with another giant federal program," said Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., referring to the health law.

Outside Congress, some conservative groups -- including FreedomWorks and Americans for Prosperity -- planned to increase pressure on lawmakers to quickly repeal the law fully or risk retribution from the conservative grass-roots.

"We're going to be more strongly reminding Republicans of their promises made over the last eight years on the issue of stopping -- or at least rolling back, anyway -- government-run health care," said Tim Phillips, the president of Americans for Prosperity. "We're telling them to keep their promises -- and they've promised an unequivocal repeal of Obamacare."

Adam Brandon, the president of FreedomWorks, said the group is organizing a "day of action" on March 15, with activists flooding the Hill to "put the heat" on Republicans who don't support full repeal.

