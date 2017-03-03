Hoxie finally puts away Jessieville's girls with late surge

Jessieville wouldn’t go away. Hoxie wouldn’t give in.

In a Class 3A girls state tournament quarterfinal Thursday at Bulldog Arena in Bald Knob, Hoxie advanced by holding off Jessieville, 62-57.

With Sydney Gillham on the bench with 4 fouls, Hoxie senior Devyn Pollard took over for the Lady Mustangs, scoring 9 of her 15 points in the second half.

Jessieville led 28-26 at the half but trailed 40-39 to begin the final quarter.

Gillham re-entered early in the fourth and helped Hoxie build its biggest lead, 46-39 on a fast-break basket.

Jessieville, fueled by Faith Bratton, Mary Carter and Kellie Lampo, kept the pressure on Hoxie, closing the gap to 48-47 and taking a 49-48 lead, its first since 26-25 in the second quarter.

Hoxie regained a 50-49 lead but Jessieville tied the game at 50-50 with four minutes to play.

Jessieville would lead once more at 53-52 before Hoxie began to pull away.

Hoxie made 7 of 12 free throws while Jessieville hit 3 of 5 in the final quarter.

Hoxie, on the strength of 3 three-pointers in the opening quarter, led 16-13. Gillham scored eight points in the quarter, while Carter made two three-pointers for Jessieville.

Lampo picked up some of the slack in the second quarter, scoring six points to keep Jessieville within two at the half.

Lampo led the Lady Lions with 20 points, while Bratton had 15.

Pollard had 15 points for Hoxie while Bekah Knopp had 10.

VALLEY SPRINGS 51, MARIANNA 30

Valley Springs scored the first 11 points against Marianna en route to a first-round victory. Valley Springs (31-6), which will play Lamar today at 4 p.m., led 15-6 after one quarter, 22-10 at the half and 39-19 to start the final quarter. The Lady Tigers got 14 points from senior guard Ashlynn Taylor, 11 points from junior Brylee Graddy and 10 points from sophomore center Ashley Henderson. Reikayisha Cheers led Marianna (18-11) with 14 points.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 49, BALD KNOB 47

Makensie Nixon’s last-second shot was off the mark to give Mountain View the victory over the host team. Mountain View (20-9), beaten twice by Bald Knob (28-4) during the regular season, returns today to play Charleston in a second-round game at 7 p.m. Mountain View led by seven to open the fourth quarter, but Bald Knob got to within two at 41-39 on a layup by Pierce. Angel Wright tied the game at 44-44 with 5:50 to play for Bald Knob, and it got within 48-47 with a minute left in the game. Nixon led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 points, while Wright had 11. Cheyenne Shelton and Kaley Shipman each had 13 points for Mountain View.

