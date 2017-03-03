Injuries continue to cripple Arkansas' gymnastics team

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, Ky.

RECORDS Arkansas 2-6, 2-4 SEC; Kentucky 10-3, 2-3

RANKINGS No. 29 Arkansas (195.535 regional qualifying score), No. 11 (tie) Kentucky (196.535)

INTERNET SEC Network-plus

SERIES Arkansas leads 23-5 overall, 5-2 in Lexington, Ky.

LAST MEETING Arkansas 196.5, Kentucky 196.25 at SEC championships, North Little Rock, 2016

COACHES Mark Cook (180-222-3 in 15th year at Arkansas and 250-255-4 in 19th year overall); Tim Garrison (sixth year at Kentucky)

EVENTS Vault: No. 11 Kentucky 49.17, No. 26 (tie) Arkansas 48.9; Bars: No. 15 Kentucky 49.075, No. 29 (tie) Arkansas 48.88, Beam: No. 9 (tie) Kentucky 49.265, No. 20 Arkansas 48.98; Floor: No. 13 Kentucky 49.165, No. 30 Arkansas 48.98.

TOP GYMNASTS (Top 100)

Vault: No. 11 (tie) Mollie Korth (UK) 9.9, No. 60 (tie) Braie Speed (Ark) 9.825, No. 69 (tie) Sydney McGlone (Ark) and Katie Stuart (UK) 9.82, No, 85 (tie) Sidney Dukes (UK) 9.81, No. 98 (tie) Alex Hyland (UK) 9.8.

Bars: No. 16 (tie) Korth (UK) 9.88, No. 78 (tie) Hyland (UK) 9.825, No. 100 (tie) Katie Carlisle (UK) 9.81.

Beam: No. 7 (tie) Hyland (UK) 9.905, No. 34 (tie) Dukes (UK) 9.87, No. 54 (tie) Korth (UK) 9.85, No. 85 (tie) Jessica Yamzon (Ark) and Stuart (UK) 9.82, No. 91 (tie) Samantha Nelson (Ark) 9.815, No. 95 (tie) Michaela Burton (Ark) 9.81.

Floor: No. 28 Dukes (UK) 9.88, No. 37 (tie) Hyland (UK) 9.865, No. 45 (tie) Korth (UK) 9.86, No. 90 (tie) Nelson (Ark) 9.825.

All-Around: No. 11 Korth (UK) 39.365, No. 15 Dukes (UK) 39.315, No. 18 Hyland (UK) 39.245, No. 36 (tie) Yamzon (Ark ) 38.985, No. 38 Stuart (UK) 38.975.

NOTEWORTHY

Arkansas tied its school record score of 197.225 in a dual-meet victory over the Wildcats (196.7) at Barnhill Arena last year. … Six Arkansas gymnasts — McGlone, Speed, Amanda Wellick, Yamzon, Samantha Nelson and Hailey Garner — have combined for eight individual titles, while four Razorbacks have posted six scores of 9.9. … Arkansas has won the last three meetings against Kentucky since a 197.75 to 194.825 loss in Lexington, Ky., on March 20, 2015. … The Razorbacks notched their first victory as a program at Kentucky on Feb. 7, 2003. … Junior Mia Bargiacchi did not make the trip to Kentucky due to injury.