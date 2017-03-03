Injuries continue to cripple Arkansas' gymnastics team
By Tom Murphy
This article was published today at 2:03 a.m.
WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, Ky.
RECORDS Arkansas 2-6, 2-4 SEC; Kentucky 10-3, 2-3
RANKINGS No. 29 Arkansas (195.535 regional qualifying score), No. 11 (tie) Kentucky (196.535)
INTERNET SEC Network-plus
SERIES Arkansas leads 23-5 overall, 5-2 in Lexington, Ky.
LAST MEETING Arkansas 196.5, Kentucky 196.25 at SEC championships, North Little Rock, 2016
COACHES Mark Cook (180-222-3 in 15th year at Arkansas and 250-255-4 in 19th year overall); Tim Garrison (sixth year at Kentucky)
EVENTS Vault: No. 11 Kentucky 49.17, No. 26 (tie) Arkansas 48.9; Bars: No. 15 Kentucky 49.075, No. 29 (tie) Arkansas 48.88, Beam: No. 9 (tie) Kentucky 49.265, No. 20 Arkansas 48.98; Floor: No. 13 Kentucky 49.165, No. 30 Arkansas 48.98.
TOP GYMNASTS (Top 100)
Vault: No. 11 (tie) Mollie Korth (UK) 9.9, No. 60 (tie) Braie Speed (Ark) 9.825, No. 69 (tie) Sydney McGlone (Ark) and Katie Stuart (UK) 9.82, No, 85 (tie) Sidney Dukes (UK) 9.81, No. 98 (tie) Alex Hyland (UK) 9.8.
Bars: No. 16 (tie) Korth (UK) 9.88, No. 78 (tie) Hyland (UK) 9.825, No. 100 (tie) Katie Carlisle (UK) 9.81.
Beam: No. 7 (tie) Hyland (UK) 9.905, No. 34 (tie) Dukes (UK) 9.87, No. 54 (tie) Korth (UK) 9.85, No. 85 (tie) Jessica Yamzon (Ark) and Stuart (UK) 9.82, No. 91 (tie) Samantha Nelson (Ark) 9.815, No. 95 (tie) Michaela Burton (Ark) 9.81.
Floor: No. 28 Dukes (UK) 9.88, No. 37 (tie) Hyland (UK) 9.865, No. 45 (tie) Korth (UK) 9.86, No. 90 (tie) Nelson (Ark) 9.825.
All-Around: No. 11 Korth (UK) 39.365, No. 15 Dukes (UK) 39.315, No. 18 Hyland (UK) 39.245, No. 36 (tie) Yamzon (Ark ) 38.985, No. 38 Stuart (UK) 38.975.
NOTEWORTHY
Arkansas tied its school record score of 197.225 in a dual-meet victory over the Wildcats (196.7) at Barnhill Arena last year. … Six Arkansas gymnasts — McGlone, Speed, Amanda Wellick, Yamzon, Samantha Nelson and Hailey Garner — have combined for eight individual titles, while four Razorbacks have posted six scores of 9.9. … Arkansas has won the last three meetings against Kentucky since a 197.75 to 194.825 loss in Lexington, Ky., on March 20, 2015. … The Razorbacks notched their first victory as a program at Kentucky on Feb. 7, 2003. … Junior Mia Bargiacchi did not make the trip to Kentucky due to injury.
The injury-ravaged Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team will wrap up its SEC regular season tonight against a Kentucky program that is having its best season.
The No. 29 University of Arkansas at Fayetteville added junior Mia Bargiacchi to the injury list at Michigan State last week, putting another name on a log that already included all-arounders Amanda Wellick and Sarah Shaffer, as well as sophomore Sydney McGlone, who is questionable for tonight.
"I'd like to put up five kids on all four events," Arkansas Coach Mark Cook said regarding his hopes for the meet. "We've had a lot of injuries this year."
Arkansas (2-6, 2-4 SEC) and No. 11 Kentucky (10-3, 2-3) will compete at 6 p.m. Central at Memorial Coliseum, where the Razorbacks have a 5-2 record.
Arkansas is coming off a loss at Michigan State in which Bargiacchi's injury, combined with McGlone's absence, forced Cook to use four gymnasts on the floor exercise. Arkansas posted a 185.275, the lowest score in school history behind a 190.625 in the 2006 season opener at the Hawaii Invitational.
"I couldn't ask this team to be any more mature and positive than they'e been in the face of adversity," Cook said. "It's a growing up experience. ... It's something where you're tested and they're growing up fast and I'm proud of them."
Arkansas' Heather Elswick is coming off a season-high 9.875 and second-place finish on the floor exercise, while Braie Speed posted a season-best 9.875 while taking second place on the bars.
Kentucky has a regional qualifying score of 196.535 that is tied for 11th in the nation. The Wildcats have three gymnasts ranked in the top 20 among all-around performers: No. 11 Mollie Korth (39.365), No. 15 Sidney Dukes (39.315), and No. 18 Alex Hyland (39.245).
Arkansas freshman Jessica Yamzon, who is tied for No. 36 in the all-around rankings (38.985), has won two individual all-around titles.
Arkansas, which has beaten Kentucky in the last three meetings, is seeking its first dual-meet victory in Lexington since 2011.
