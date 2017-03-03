Jury convicts man of rape, hits impasse on 2 counts

BENTONVILLE -- Brian Post, on trial in the sexual assault and mutilation of a woman, was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison on one count of rape, a crime he admitted to during a police interview.

Post, 48, of Springdale was charged with attempted capital murder, five counts of rape and first-degree battery in the woman's May 2015 assault.

A jury of eight women and four men found Post guilty of one count of rape. It found him innocent of attempted capital murder and three counts of rape. The jury could not reach verdicts on the battery charge and the remaining rape count.

Post told Capt. Ed Motsinger with the Benton County sheriff's office in an interview that he had sex with the woman on four or five occasions when she was not in a condition to consent. Prosecutors filed four of the rape charges in connection with Post's admissions.

Jurors sent a note to Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green earlier Thursday stating that they had reached a verdict in the case but that meaningful communications concerning the battery and one rape charge had ceased. Green declared a mistrial on those two charges.

Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor, told Green that prosecutors intend to retry Post on the battery and rape charges. A hearing is set for 8 a.m. March 13. Defense attorney Kevin Lammers declined to comment until the case is over.

The jury deliberated for 12 hours over three days to reach its verdict, but needed only about 10 minutes to reach its sentencing recommendation of 13 years.

Post must serve at least nine years in prison before he is eligible for parole. He received 223 days of credit for time he spent in the Benton County jail awaiting trial. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

Lammers grabbed Post's shoulder moments after jurors returned to the courtroom Thursday. Lammers' hand remained on Post's shoulder after the bailiff gathered the verdict forms from the jury foreman and as Green read each verdict. Post sat at a table between Lammers and Candice Smith, his other attorney.

Post showed no reaction as the verdicts were read in the silent courtroom, but he did later tremble at times as he watched family members testify during the sentencing phase.

Post and his wife, Kendra Jensen, stared at and whispered to each other before jurors returned with his sentence.

Jensen earlier told jurors that she and Post had fallen in love at first sight. They had been married for seven months when Post was arrested in July 2016.

"I'm going to continue to stick with him," Jensen testified.

Other family members during the sentencing proceedings described Post as a hardworking, kind and loving person.

Smith urged jurors to recommend 10 years in prison. Cearley told jurors Post's crime deserved more than the minimum sentence.

Post's victim was found May 19, 2015, lying partially clothed in a pool of blood with severe wounds on her leg, according to the probable-cause affidavit. The lower part of her right buttock and the back of her leg appeared to have been cut off almost down to the back of the knee.

The woman said she believes she had been drugged and woke up with Post standing over her in her home. She told jurors that Post dragged her into the bedroom and repeatedly raped her. She also testified that Post cut off a portion of her buttock and leg.

Post also testified and denied harming the woman.

The woman, who said she drifted in and out of consciousness during the attack, told authorities that she heard Post say he would blame her death on her dogs, according to the affidavit.

"I am gratified that the jury convicted the defendant of rape and sent him to prison for 13 years," said Nathan Smith, Benton County's prosecuting attorney. "I am grateful for the jury's service in a case with very difficult and complex facts that they deliberated on for many hours. I think it was important for the victim to know that there were prosecutors and law enforcement officers committed to seeking justice on her behalf despite the difficulty of the case.

"I intend to pursue the remaining charges of rape and battery that the jury could not resolve. My hope is that this outcome can help the victim begin to heal."

