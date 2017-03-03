Late run is enough for Eagles

QUITMAN — Cutter Morning Star Coach Jesse Slick doesn’t know whether his team gained anything from its first setback of the season, but he did like the next game’s results.

“We have played better, but anytime you win in the state tournament it is good,’’ said Slick, whose Eagles (30-1) defeated White County Central 46-39 on Thursday in the first round of the Class 2A state tournament. “All you want to do is just win, but I think White County had a lot to do with how we played.”

In a game played at a deliberate pace, the Eagles led 17-16 at the half.

They led 28-24 going into the final quarter, but the Bears (34-5) tied the game at 34-34 with 3:36 before finishing the game 0 of 4 from the field with 2 turnovers. They did manage to hit 3 of 5 free throws.

Meanwhile, the Eagles broke the tie with a layup by Jacob Slayton. A steal and layup by Tae Blevins and a putback by Slayton built the lead to 40-34 with 1:40 left.

Chris Babb led Cutter Morning Star with 18 points. White County Central’s Austin Williams led all scorers with 22 points.

EARLE 68, CADDO HILLS 38

Earle got 17 points from B.J. Murray and 16 from Travonta Doolittle to lead the Bulldogs into the semifinals.

Earle led 19-13 after the first quarter, then outscored Caddo Hills by seven in the second quarter for a 36-23 lead.

Earle outscored Caddo Hills 24-15 in the third quarter.

The Indians (22-14) were led by Garrett Eck’s 16 points.

J’VILLE LIGHTHOUSE 64,

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 62

In their first year of accreditation, everything is a first for the Jacksonville Lighthouse Wolves.

Freshman Gerald Dokes made a reverse layup with 30 seconds left to give Lighthouse a 63-61 lead. Zack Bobo’s block in the final seconds lifted the Wolves (28-6) to their initial state tournament victory.

Lighthouse jumped out front with 6:19 left and never trailed.

Freshman Davonte Davis led Lighthouse with 20 points.

J’Sebian Brown led East Poinsett (20-11) with 20 points.

Sports on 03/03/2017