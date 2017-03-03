Man gets probation over sex acts with girl

A Bonnerdale man was sentenced to five years' probation early this week after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to sexual assault involving a 9-year-old girl in 2015.

Carleton Ray Bilbrey, 70, pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree sexual assault, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, while two additional counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual indecency with a child were withdrawn. He also was fined $500, ordered to pay $670 in court costs and fees, and must register as a sex offender.

According to the affidavit, on May 23, 2015, Tracey Childress with the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center interviewed the girl, who stated that Bilbrey had sexual contact with her several times in the past year at his Bonnerdale residence.

The girl also stated that he had been having sexual contact with her since she was 7 years old. She stated that Bilbrey took her to places where they could not be seen and told her not to tell anyone. Using anatomically correct male and female dolls, the girl described and demonstrated for Childress the sexual acts Bilbrey had her participate in.

Bilbrey was interviewed July 15, 2015, by Child Advocacy Center investigator Zach Barnes and Garland County sheriff's investigators Russell Severns and Terry Threadgill. Bilbrey initially denied sexual contact with the girl but later admitted that there were three separate occasions within the past year when he had sexual contact with her at his residence.

Bilbrey was arrested the next day on multiple felony counts and initially was held in lieu of $50,000 bond. The bond was later reduced to $25,000, and he was released.

He was scheduled to stand trial on all four original charges next week.

