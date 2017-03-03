Manila piles on in second half to eliminate Marianna

BALD KNOB — Manila turned a close first half into a runaway in defeating Marianna 70-55 to advance to the second round of the Class 3A boys state tournament in Bald Knob.

Manila (21-12) will face Lamar at 5:30 p.m. today. Lamar beat Drew Central on Tuesday.

The loss ended the Trojans’ season at 18-11.

Manila got a big game from 6-2 sophomore guard Brock Birmingham who led the Lions with 23 points, which included a pair of three-pointers. Junior guard Joel Barrow made five three-pointers to finish with 21 points, while Bradley Woodall added 10 points.

After trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Trojans battled back in the third quarter to tie the game at 30-30, but could never take the lead. Manila used a 21-7 scoring run to take a 51-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

Manila’s Matthew May and Dalton Hitchcock led the Lions in the fourth quarter. May scored four consecutive points to push the advantage to 67-48. Woodall, May and Daley Belew combined to hit seven of 10 free throws as the Trojans began to foul.

“It is the first time that we have faced Marianna Lee,” Manila Coach Lee Wimberly said. “But we felt good about the matchup because we have played several teams in our conference who resemble Marianna in the style of ball they play. If we can continue to take care of the ball and hit our open shots, we will be OK.”

Manila led 13-5 after the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime. Marianna used a 9-3 run to get within six points at 24-18, holding the Lions to two points over the final 1:34 of the second quarter.

Senior guard John Blanchard led Marianna with 23 points.

The Trojans made 9 of 18 free throws (50 percent) for the game.

TUCKERMAN 41, MARSHALL 39

Tuckerman held off Marshall 41-39 Thursday in a first-round boys game played at the Class 3A state tournament at Bald Knob.

Bo Robertson scored 16 points and Jacob Hockaday added 10 as Tuckerman held off Marshall.

The Bulldogs will play Jessieville Friday in an 8:30 p.m. quarterfinal game.

Andrew Phillips and Isaac Ragland each finished with 11 points for Marshall.

Tuckerman led 9-4 after one quarter and 18-12 at the half.

