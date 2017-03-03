NLR's first 12 minutes enough

VAN BUREN — North Little Rock could do little wrong through the first 12 minutes of its Class 7A state tournament quarterfinal game.

The Charging Wildcats then did just enough things right over the final 20 minutes to beat Conway on Thursday night 67-58 in Clair Bates Arena.

“We did a great job, I told them, for 12 minutes,” North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. “The energy level dropped, then we were on our heels the rest of the time and hung on.”

Rice said he constantly reminded his players this week of North Little Rock’s last loss — a 74-65 decision at Conway to open 7A-Central Conference play. The Charging Wildcats, winners of 13 consecutive games since that loss, took the message to heart, as Collin Moore had 8 of his 20 points in the first 2½ minutes.

North Little Rock (24-4) closed the first quarter with seven consecutive points and took a 25-8 lead, with seven different players scoring at least two points. Shawn Fudge and Deion Dobbins combined for the next nine points to start the second quarter, and Moore scored again to give the Charging Wildcats a 36-8 cushion with 5:40 left before halftime.

Conway (15-14) was determined not to get blown away. The Wampus Cats closed the first half with a 13-2 run to pull within 38-21 at halftime, then Kylen Milton scored all 10 of his points in the third quarter to get Conway within 51-43 before North Little Rock scored on a buzzer-beater by Jarvis Ricks to end the third quarter.

The Wampus Cats would get as close as eight on one more occasion, 64-56, after a Kendarious Smith basket with 1:24 remaining.

“I’m just proud of the way our guys battled,” Conway Coach Will Johnson said.”

Dobbins scored 15 for North Little Rock. Smith had 25 points to pace Conway.

BRYANT 50, VAN BUREN 44

Lowell Washington’s three-pointer with 5:02 left in the third quarter snapped a 29-29 tie and gave Bryant the lead for good in the final opening-round game.

Bryant (18-10) led 37-33 through three quarters and extended its lead to 46-36 on Marvin Moody’s free throws with 2:04 remaining. Van Buren (15-13) pulled within 48-42 on back-to-back buckets by Beau Beckner but couldn’t get any closer.

Braylon Steen had 15 points for Bryant. Beckner had 20 points to lead Van Buren, and Jordan West added 12.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 57,

BENTONVILLE HIGH 56

Raekwon Rogers’ putback broke a 44-44 lead and put Central ahead for good as the Tigers beat Bentonville.

Central (21-9) built up a 55-46 lead on Cameron Johnson’s two free throws left, but Asa Hutchinson’s 3-pointer pulled Bentonville (16-11) within 57-54 with 10.3 seconds remaining. Bentonville had a chance to tie the game as Rogers missed two free throws, then Hemphill drove into the lane and hoped to be fouled as he hit a layup with 2.7 seconds left.

No foul was called, and Bentonville didn’t have another timeout to stop the clock again, allowing Central to escape.

Rogers had 17 points for Central. Hemphill led Bentonville with 20 points.

Sports on 03/03/2017