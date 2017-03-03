Panel clears sewage-plant bill

A bill that would change who can own a nonmunicipal wastewater-treatment plant and potentially increase the money paid into a trust fund for such plants was approved in a House committee Thursday morning.

House Bill 1550, sponsored by Rep. Andy Davis, R-Little Rock, is designed to keep treatment plants from running low on funds for proper maintenance and repairs. The legislation amends a Davis-sponsored law passed in 2015 that reduced financial assurance requirements for the plants and created the trust fund instead.

No one spoke in favor of or against the bill at Thursday's meeting of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee. The committee approved the bill on a voice vote with no opposition. It will now head to the full House for a vote.

Members of Concerned Citizens of West Pulaski County, a group in Davis' district that has opposed two wastewater plants just outside Little Rock, worked with Davis, a wasterwater plant engineer and operator, on the bill and have supported it after expressing concerns with Davis' 2015 legislation. The group also had opposed a subdivision where Davis was to have provided a treatment plant. Officials with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality also have worked on the bill.

The plants implicated under the bill are wastewater facilities in rural neighborhoods and subdivisions, sometimes called package plants. The plants often are owned by developers who leave them under the control of a property owners association or improvement district once they have sold all of the lots in a subdivision.

The plants have been the subject of contention in several counties in recent years because of pollution concerns or the perceived risk of pollution.

Under HB1550, plant owners would pay larger amounts into the nonmunicipal wastewater-treatment plant trust fund upon initially applying for a permit. The current initial fee is the same as the annual fee. HB1550 would require a one-time, first-time fee based on $2 per gallon of the plant's daily capacity, plus 50 percent of the five-year operation and maintenance costs.

HB1550 also raises the maximum amount an owner pays annually into the trust fund from $200 to $1,000 for no-discharge permits and from $1,000 to $5,000 for discharge permits.

At the committee hearing Thursday, Davis said this change was needed to better address the large size of some treatment plants.

"Honestly, we set it pretty low in 2015 ... the scale needed to be bigger," Davis said.

Those caps, as written in 2015, could mean that a large plant serving 200 homes might pay only slightly more than a plant serving 20, Davis said.

Officials said they're unclear as to whether the changes will have a large impact on the trust fund. The trust fund, less than 2 years old, contains just more than $50,000 that could be tapped -- with the approval of the Department of Environmental Quality -- for projects that would help a plant stay in compliance. Before the trust fund, plant owners had to provide financial assurance in the form of a bond or a letter of credit stating that they had, often, tens of thousands of dollars available for maintenance and operations for five years.

Rep. Stephen Magie, R-Conway, noted the challenge of finding a way to pay for problems that might arise.

"I just worry about having enough money to take care of this," he said.

Davis' legislation also would do several other things.

Rep. John Payton, R-Wilburn, asked why the bill would remove the ability of a property owners association to own a plant.

Davis said such associations were not as powerful as improvement districts in terms of their ability to collect payments that may be needed to maintain or repair a treatment plant.

"The reason is [homeowners associations] don't have the real teeth they need [to bill residents]," Davis said.

An improvement district can attach an assessment to a property-tax bill, which Davis said would make the payment more likely, but a property owners association does not.

Critics of the plants argued that homeowner associations were ill-equipped to oversee the plants.

The bill would prevent the Department of Environmental Quality from issuing permits or transferring permit ownership to property owners associations.

HB1550 also would require the department to review the systems every five years, prevent the department from issuing permits in cities' extraterritorial zoning jurisdiction before cities' planning commissions have decided whether to grant a plant a conditional-use permit, and require the department to notify water utilities when the wastewater plants are out of compliance.

The department would ask the utilities not to extend water service to additional homes in a subdivision to prevent a noncompliant wastewater treatment plant from subsequently extending service to more properties.

